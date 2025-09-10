This marks Auxano's third successful exit in 2025 and its fifth overall.

Auxano Capital, a SEBI-registered venture capital firm, has completed its exit from test-preparation and edtech startup EduGorilla Community, achieving a 5.5 times return on its investment.

The firm first invested in EduGorilla in 2020 during the company's maiden institutional funding round, following its initial angel backing.

Based in Lucknow, EduGorilla has expanded its revenues 50-fold, secured six patents, and diversified into software-as-a-service for B2B clients in 2022. Most recently, it introduced a generative AI-powered product that is already working with major global large language model developers.

Brijesh Damodaran, Managing Partner at Auxano Capital, said, "The space became crowded which impacted growth potential, but the founders' hustle never dimmed. From the fund's perspective, a part exit has been executed. We see greater potential ahead and continue to ride the growth wave."

This marks Auxano's third successful exit in 2025 and its fifth overall. The firm partially exited Primebook earlier this year and fully exited internet services provider Wiom in July through a secondary sale.

Founded in 2016, Auxano Capital manages a portfolio of more than 35 companies across Industry 4.0, fintech, sustainability, distribution enablement, and enterprise solutions.

Its recent investments include Primebook, Mugafi, and PetStrong, according to Tracxn and Inc42.