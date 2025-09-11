The startup will use the new funding to boost R&D, set up pilot production, grow its workforce, and design strategies for expanding into global markets.

Bengaluru-based biotech startup BacAlt Biosciences has raised INR 18 crore in a funding round led by early-stage investment firm Avaana Capital, with participation from Lubrizol InnoVentures, the innovation arm of global specialty chemicals company Lubrizol.

The funding pegs the company's valuation at USD 8 million.

Founded in 2023 by Shruti Kutmutia and Pranav Nair, BacAlt develops sustainable, bio-based materials by transforming post-harvest crop residues into advanced biopolymers such as bacterial cellulose and poly gamma glutamic acid. These materials have applications across cosmetics, textiles, wound care, and agriculture, offering eco-friendly alternatives to harmful microplastics.

The startup plans to deploy the fresh capital towards strengthening its research and development capabilities, building pilot-scale production facilities, expanding its team, and shaping market-entry strategies for new geographies.

The brand said that its production process uses lean, energy-efficient fermentation combined with waste valorisation and circular feedstocks, reducing carbon impact while maintaining cost competitiveness.

"BacAlt's vision is to power India's emergence as a global hub for circular, bio-based specialty ingredients," said Shruti Kutmutia, cofounder of BacAlt. "The demand for high-performance, cost-competitive ingredients is real, and we are building for scale, taking India from an import-dependent market to an export-ready bio-manufacturing hub."

By delivering performance-driven bio-based polymers and specialty ingredients, BacAlt aims to support formulators in home care, personal care, agrochemicals, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals, while contributing to human and environmental well-being.

In the growing field of sustainable materials, BacAlt competes with players such as Origin Materials, Tidal Vision, and Newlight Technologies.