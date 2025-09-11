Avaana Capital Leads INR 18 Cr Funding in BacAlt Biosciences The startup will use the new funding to boost R&D, set up pilot production, grow its workforce, and design strategies for expanding into global markets.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

[L-R] Pranav Nair and Shruti Kutmutia, Co-founders of BacAlt Biosciences

Bengaluru-based biotech startup BacAlt Biosciences has raised INR 18 crore in a funding round led by early-stage investment firm Avaana Capital, with participation from Lubrizol InnoVentures, the innovation arm of global specialty chemicals company Lubrizol.

The funding pegs the company's valuation at USD 8 million.

Founded in 2023 by Shruti Kutmutia and Pranav Nair, BacAlt develops sustainable, bio-based materials by transforming post-harvest crop residues into advanced biopolymers such as bacterial cellulose and poly gamma glutamic acid. These materials have applications across cosmetics, textiles, wound care, and agriculture, offering eco-friendly alternatives to harmful microplastics.

The startup plans to deploy the fresh capital towards strengthening its research and development capabilities, building pilot-scale production facilities, expanding its team, and shaping market-entry strategies for new geographies.

The brand said that its production process uses lean, energy-efficient fermentation combined with waste valorisation and circular feedstocks, reducing carbon impact while maintaining cost competitiveness.

"BacAlt's vision is to power India's emergence as a global hub for circular, bio-based specialty ingredients," said Shruti Kutmutia, cofounder of BacAlt. "The demand for high-performance, cost-competitive ingredients is real, and we are building for scale, taking India from an import-dependent market to an export-ready bio-manufacturing hub."

By delivering performance-driven bio-based polymers and specialty ingredients, BacAlt aims to support formulators in home care, personal care, agrochemicals, nutraceuticals, and pharmaceuticals, while contributing to human and environmental well-being.

In the growing field of sustainable materials, BacAlt competes with players such as Origin Materials, Tidal Vision, and Newlight Technologies.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

TERN Group Raises USD 24 Mn in Series A to Boost Global Workforce Mobility

The Series A funding round was led by Notion Capital with participation from RTP Global, LocalGlobe, EQ2 Ventures, Leo Capital.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Microsoft's Return-to-Office Mandate Will Begin in a Few Months. Here's What We Know.

The return-to-office policy is expected to affect all Microsoft corporate employees in the U.S. and abroad.

By Erin Davis
News and Trends

Cybersecurity Burnout Surges in India Amid Talent Shortage

The drivers of this burnout are both technical and human; experts argue that addressing burnout also requires cultural change

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growth Strategies

The Rise & Rise Of Family Offices In India

The dynamic, multifaceted family offices invest actively, across sectors and geographies, in both domestic and global markets. A large segment of India's high-net-worth families are setting up organised structures to invest their family wealth

By Shrabona Ghosh
News and Trends

Oracle cuts jobs in India as Legacy Tech Firms Pivot to AI

Enterprise tech firms are scrambling to pivot to AI and cut costs. This, however, has led to multiple rounds of layoffs across all regions, including India

By Kul Bhushan