Awfis Space Solutions, a leading provider of flexible workspaces in India, has announced the elevation of Sumit Lakhani to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This leadership change marks a key moment in the company's growth, aimed at boosting daily operations and customer-focused strategies.

Sumit has been with Awfis since its beginning and has helped shape the brand, customer experience, and marketing strategies. As CEO, he will now lead operations, sales, marketing, and supply acquisition.

"I am truly honoured to take on the role of CEO at such a pivotal moment in Awfis' evolution," said Sumit. "From our early startup days to becoming India's leading flex workspace provider, it has been a great journey. I look forward to deepening our impact, scaling new heights, and continuing to deliver value to our clients, partners, and teams."

Amit Ramani, Founder and Chairman and Managing Director of Awfis, will continue to guide the company's overall strategy. He will focus on growth, new business ventures like Awfis Transform (Design and Build), and core departments such as finance, HR, legal, and administration.

"This leadership transition is a significant step forward in our journey of scaling Awfis into a futuristic, world-class organisation," said Amit. "Sumit has played a key role in Awfis' growth story. His clear thinking, team collaboration, and innovative mindset make him the right person for the role. I'm confident he will lead with excellence."

Before joining Awfis, Sumit held senior roles in investment banking, asset management, and IT services at Yes Bank, ST Asset Management, and Tesco. He is an alumnus of S.P. Jain Centre of Management and is known for his strategic thinking and forward-looking ideas.

With this leadership change, Awfis is set to strengthen its position as a tech-enabled workspace provider. The company, which operates over 200 centres in 18 cities, plans to expand further into new markets and enhance its offerings for businesses of all sizes.

Awfis continues to focus on creating smart, flexible workspaces that meet the changing needs of today's workforce, helping companies thrive in a modern business environment.