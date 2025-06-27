AWL Agri Business To Expand Digital & Rural Reach The company remains focused on reinforcing leadership in edible oils, scaling high-growth food categories

By Shrabona Ghosh

AWL Agri Business recorded a strong FY25 with revenues of INR 63,672 crore, marking a 24 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. The growth has been on the back of a robust commodity risk management framework that helped navigate raw material price volatility, safeguarding margins and ensuring business sustainability. The company remains focused on reinforcing leadership in edible oils, scaling high-growth food categories, expanding digital and rural reach, and driving value through a lean, integrated model.

Net profit stood at NR 1,226 crore, a recovery from the previous year's INR 148 crore. The operating EBITDA stood at nearly INR 2,500 crore. Alternate channels generated over INR 3,600 crores in revenue in FY'25, led by nearly 90 percent YoY growth in Quick Commerce sales in FY '25.

"This performance underlines our resilience and ability to navigate volatility in commodity markets, global supply chains, and inflationary pressures," the company said in a statement.

The company stands among the top three players in key staples such as edible oils, wheat flour, basmati rice, besan, and soya nuggets, making it amongst the top-ten food FMCG companies of India.

"In FY25, we scaled our rural presence to over 50,000 towns—a tenfold increase from FY22—and increased our direct retail coverage to 8.6 lakh outlets. We are on track to achieve our target of 10 lakh outlets by FY27," the statement added.

As part of expansion, the FMCG company acquired GD Foods (Tops), boosting portfolio in sauces, pickles, noodles, and expanding footprint in North India with eight new categories. With a focus on premiumization, it launched products to expand kitchen solutions range.

"We have commissioned a new 80-acre integrated food park in Gohana, adding 6.27 lakh MT capacity across oils and staples. We also expanded pulses and besan capacity across three plants," a company spokesperson said.
