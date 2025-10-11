Hyperbots is among the 3 startups, including Smallest AI and Stimuler from India, and 40 globally selected for the AWS program.

Hyperbots Inc., a MoE Agentic AI platform for finance and accounting, has been selected for the third cohort of the AWS Generative AI Accelerator.

The program, launched by Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), aims to identify top startups leveraging AI to solve complex enterprise challenges and provides AWS credits, mentorship, and learning resources to help them scale globally.

According to the company, it is an advanced proprietary AI platform built with components and models that power intelligent automation across financial and accounting workflows. Its architecture integrates a finance document Mixture-of-Experts (MoE) LLM, Vision-Language and Layout models, forecasting engines, mathematical reasoning modules, financial data classifiers, recommender systems, and a secure data redaction layer.

Hyperbots also features a team of innovators holding over 50 patents. The company said in a release that it aims to transform finance and accounting operations through its suite of AI Co-Pilots built on its proprietary AI platform. These Co-Pilots automate key processes such as invoice processing, accruals, vendor management, procurement, payments, tax verification, cash reconciliation, collections, forecasting, and reporting.

Since its inception, the platform has worked with clients including a NASDAQ-listed healthcare provider, a global marketing services corporation, a semiconductor robotics company, and an EV infrastructure provider, with customers reporting productivity gains up to 80 per cent.

Rajeev Pathak, Co-founder and CEO of Hyperbots Inc., said, "Our vision at Hyperbots is to redefine how finance and accounting teams operate in the 21st century by leveraging the power of Agentic AI. We're transforming what's possible in enterprise finance by empowering teams to achieve unprecedented levels of automation, accuracy, and agility."

Sherry Karamdashti, General Manager - Head of Startups, North America, AWS, said, "Whether it's in finance, biotech, creative studios, or industrial applications, the pace of generative AI innovation is extraordinary. This year's cohort reinforces our mission to help that innovation move faster and deliver real-world impact for customers in every industry."