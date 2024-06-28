AWS India Launches Space Accelerator to Propel Startups

Selected startups come from diverse regions and focus on various space segments such as spacecraft propulsion, orbital and launch vehicles, satellite imagery, geospatial applications, weather analysis, space tourism, among others.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AWS India has launched its first-ever space accelerator program, aimed at fostering 24 innovative space tech startups across the country. This 14-week initiative will provide technical expertise, specialised AWS training, and mentorship from space domain experts.

"This is the fourth consecutive year that AWS has run a Space Accelerator program, but the first one we've tied to one specific country", said Clint Crosier, Director of the Aerospace and Satellite business at AWS.

The program, in collaboration with ISRO and IN-SPACe, will also offer up to USD 100,000 in AWS credits to help these startups scale their solutions. Supported by T-Hub and Minfy, the accelerator evaluates applications based on uniqueness, market fit, innovation, and sustainability.

Selected startups come from diverse regions and focus on various space segments such as spacecraft propulsion, orbital and launch vehicles, satellite imagery, geospatial applications, weather analysis, space tourism, among others.

For instance, a launch vehicle and sustainable satellite startup from Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, a geospatial analysis startup from Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and A satellite technology-based precision farming startup from Ahmedabad, Gujarat, are among the participants.

"We specifically chose to hold this first country-focused space accelerator in India, because we see extraordinary growth opportunities in the India space sector. There are a record number of new Indian space startups forming, there is strong support from the Government of India as evidenced by our MoU with ISRO and IN-SPACe, and India has some of the best educated and proficient talent in the world in the technical areas that encompass space. We are pleased to see many talented space startups participate in this exciting program," added Crosier.

The 24 startups will present their solutions at a Demo Day event in mid-2024, showcasing their innovations to AWS leaders, T-Hub, Minfy, and potential investors. This platform will enable them to gain visibility and attract key stakeholders for further growth and development in the competitive space tech landscape.

AdvickAgventure (Ahmedabad, Gujarat), AERO2ASTRO (Chennai, Tamil Nadu), AeroinSpaceTech Pvt. Ltd. (Chennai, Tamil Nadu), Agnihotri Aerospace (Mangaluru, Karnataka), AkashaLabdhi Pvt. Ltd. (Roorkee, Uttarakhand), BrahmaandcoSpacetech (Mumbai, Maharashtra), and Expanse Cosmos (Delhi) are some of the startups that are selected for the program.