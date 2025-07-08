The AWS Space Accelerator: APJ 2025 aims to empower space tech startups in APJ by providing resources, mentorship, and cloud technologies to scale innovations and advance the regional space economy.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has officially launched the AWS Space Accelerator: APJ 2025, a 10-week program designed to support space tech startups in Australia, New Zealand, India, and Japan.

The initiative aims to fast-track innovation in the region's burgeoning space economy by equipping up to 40 selected startups with technical expertise, business mentorship, and financial support.

Open to startups at all stages, the program is now accepting applications through September 5, 2025. Participants will gain access to up to USD 100,000 in AWS Activate credits, deep technical guidance from AWS and its partners, industry mentorship, and connections to investors and potential customers.

The program will be delivered in collaboration with top regional partners including T-Hub, Minfy, Fusic, and Ansys, and in partnership with leading space organisations such as the Australian Space Agency, IN-SPACe (India), iLAuNCH (Australia), and SKY Perfect JSAT (Japan).

The accelerator builds on the success of the 2024 India-focused edition, which supported 24 startups. These companies went on to achieve major milestones in propulsion systems, quantum key distribution, satellite imagery solutions, and more. This year's edition aims to expand that success across Asia Pacific and Japan.

Clint Crosier, Director of Aerospace and Satellite at AWS, said, "The collaboration with Australian Space Agency, IN-SPACe, iLAuNCH, and Sky Perfect JSAT underscores our commitment to working with local space agencies and industry leaders to support the growth of the space economy in their respective countries."

"Through this accelerator program, we're not just supporting individual startups, we're helping to build a robust community that can drive economic growth and technological advancement throughout the region," he added.

The program focuses on startups innovating in three critical areas:

Earth Observation and Remote Sensing : Using satellite data for climate monitoring, agriculture, disaster response, and infrastructure planning.

: Using satellite data for climate monitoring, agriculture, disaster response, and infrastructure planning. Space Infrastructure : Advancing cost-effective manufacturing, propulsion, and launch technologies.

: Advancing cost-effective manufacturing, propulsion, and launch technologies. Drone and High-Altitude Systems: Developing aerial platforms that complement satellites for communication and environmental monitoring.

Space startups often face high capital barriers and talent shortages. By providing cloud-based tools for simulation, testing, and development, AWS hopes to reduce technical and financial risk while accelerating the time to market.

The accelerator will kick off in September 2025 with both virtual and in-person programming and culminate in a Demo Day in December 2025, where startups will showcase their solutions to potential investors and industry leaders.

With this initiative, AWS continues to strengthen its position as a critical enabler in the global space tech ecosystem, particularly in a region poised for exponential growth in space exploration and commercialisation.