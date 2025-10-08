AWS Selects 40 Startups for 2025 Generative AI Accelerator Among the selected startups, the three Indian startups—Hyperbots, Smallest AI, and Stimuler—stand out for their innovative applications of generative AI in finance, communication, and language learning.

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has announced the 40 startups selected for its 2025 Generative AI Accelerator, an initiative aimed at supporting early-stage companies building innovative generative AI solutions.

The eight-week programme will provide participants with up to USD 1 million in AWS credits, along with mentorship in both technical and business development areas. Participants will also gain access to AWS's full suite of AI and cloud tools.

The selected startups represent a diverse mix of regions, including North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific and Japan region. Ten startups from the Asia Pacific and Japan have been included, with three companies from India making the list.

Among the featured participants are Hyperbots, Smallest AI, and Stimuler. Hyperbots focuses on financial services through an agentic AI platform that automates complex finance processes. Smallest AI works on foundational voice AI models designed to improve enterprise contact centre communication. Stimuler offers a voice AI application that helps non-native English speakers enhance their fluency through interactive speaking practice.

Tiffany Bloomquist, Head of Startups for Asia Pacific and Japan at AWS, said the region has become a key hub for generative AI innovation. She noted that many startups are addressing local challenges that also have global significance.

The programme will begin on October 13, 2025, at Amazon HQ1 in Seattle. It will guide startups through essential aspects of AI development, such as machine learning performance, system optimisation, and building go-to-market strategies.

The cohort will conclude in December at AWS re:Invent in Las Vegas, where participants will showcase their solutions to investors, customers, and AWS leaders.

In a related announcement, AWS has appointed Sriram Santhanam as Head of Startup Business for India. Santhanam will oversee AWS's strategy to foster innovation and cloud adoption among Indian startups.

With more than 25 years of experience in business-to-business sales leadership across industries, he is expected to strengthen collaboration with founders and venture-backed companies in the region.
