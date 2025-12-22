The California- based firm will use funds to expand its India engineering operations, with 75 percent of new hiring focused on firmware development, platform security engineering and silicon validation.

California- based Axiado Corporation has raised more than USD 100 million in an oversubscribed Series C+ funding round as it looks to strengthen platform security and system management solutions for next generation AI data centers.

The round was led by Maverick Silicon, with participation from Prosperity7 Ventures, Orbit Venture Partners, Crosslink Capital, Nosterra Ventures and other investors.

Founded in 2017, Axiado focuses on security and management at the silicon level for modern digital infrastructure. The company works with original equipment manufacturers, design manufacturers and cloud service providers across global markets, including servers, networking, telecom and edge computing.

A significant part of the fresh capital will be used to expand Axiado's engineering footprint in India. Around 75 percent of new hiring investments are planned for the country, reflecting the growing role of its India engineering center. The team in India is expected to take on a larger responsibility in areas such as firmware development, platform security engineering and silicon validation as the company speeds up work on its next generation platforms.

At the core of Axiado's offerings is its Trusted Control Compute Unit, a single chip designed for cloud data centers and 5G networks. The chip brings together key security and management functions, including a hardware root of trust, baseboard management controller and an embedded AI engine. This allows systems to monitor threats continuously and respond to cyberattacks in real time while also improving system efficiency. The company also develops energy focused solutions such as dynamic thermal management to help optimise power and cooling.

Gopi Sirineni, Founder, President and CEO of Axiado, said, "The strong response to our Series C+ round is a clear validation from our customers and partners that AI-driven, hardware-anchored security is now a foundational requirement for today's data centers."

The new funding will also support global expansion plans, including investments in sales, marketing and customer support, and deeper collaboration with industry partners such as NVIDIA, Pegatron and Gigabyte. Over the past year, Axiado claims to have expanded its workforce by about 40 percent, doubled headcount in India and Taiwan, and opened a new office in India to support future growth.

Andrew Homan, managing partner at Maverick Silicon, highlighted, "As AI workloads continue to transform and push the limits of data center infrastructure, the need for hardware-anchored security has never been greater. Axiado's technology helps protect systems in real time while also improving efficiency."

With the new capital, Axiado aims to scale its technology into more data centers worldwide as demand rises for secure and efficient AI ready infrastructure.