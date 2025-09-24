Kedaara, in a press release, said that the deal underscores its commitment to investing in high-quality businesses and highlights the strength of Axtria operating at the intersection of AI, innovation, and global life sciences transformation.

Axtria, an AI-first data analytics and cloud software company, and Kedaara Capital, an India-based private equity firm, have announced the completion of a USD 240 million investment.

Kedaara, in a press release, said that the deal underscores its commitment to investing in high-quality businesses and highlights the strength of Axtria operating at the intersection of AI, innovation, and global life sciences transformation.

According to the companies, the transaction delivers total liquidity of USD 240 million, making it one of the largest employee-centric liquidity events in the industry. It is structured as a combination of secondary investment and company-sponsored buyback. The deal provides liquidity to Axtria's current and former employees and its early investors.

"At Axtria, we are proud to be building a company that is not only transforming life sciences through data and Agentic AI, but also one that values its people and their contributions through long-term value creation. Offering liquidity to our current and former employees is a testament to that ethos," said Jaswinder Chadha, President and CEO, Axtria.

"At Kedaara, we are committed to backing passionate teams building purpose-driven businesses through relentless execution, creating a positive impact globally. We are delighted to support Axtria's talented workforce as they continue to scale as a trusted partner, helping life sciences companies harness the power of technology and Agentic AI," said Sunish Sharma, founder and managing partner at Kedaara Capital.

"Axtria's combination of industry expertise, technological excellence, and an innovative mindset is not only refreshing but also what truly sets it apart. We look forward to supporting Axtria across organic and inorganic growth opportunities and build on their differentiated value proposition", added Aashwit Mahajan, Director and Co-Lead, Technology & Technology Services at Kedaara Capital.