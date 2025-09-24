Axtria, Kedaara Capital Announce $240 Mn Investment and Employee Buyback Program Kedaara, in a press release, said that the deal underscores its commitment to investing in high-quality businesses and highlights the strength of Axtria operating at the intersection of AI, innovation, and global life sciences transformation.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Axtria, an AI-first data analytics and cloud software company, and Kedaara Capital, an India-based private equity firm, have announced the completion of a USD 240 million investment.

Kedaara, in a press release, said that the deal underscores its commitment to investing in high-quality businesses and highlights the strength of Axtria operating at the intersection of AI, innovation, and global life sciences transformation.

According to the companies, the transaction delivers total liquidity of USD 240 million, making it one of the largest employee-centric liquidity events in the industry. It is structured as a combination of secondary investment and company-sponsored buyback. The deal provides liquidity to Axtria's current and former employees and its early investors.

"At Axtria, we are proud to be building a company that is not only transforming life sciences through data and Agentic AI, but also one that values its people and their contributions through long-term value creation. Offering liquidity to our current and former employees is a testament to that ethos," said Jaswinder Chadha, President and CEO, Axtria.

"At Kedaara, we are committed to backing passionate teams building purpose-driven businesses through relentless execution, creating a positive impact globally. We are delighted to support Axtria's talented workforce as they continue to scale as a trusted partner, helping life sciences companies harness the power of technology and Agentic AI," said Sunish Sharma, founder and managing partner at Kedaara Capital.

"Axtria's combination of industry expertise, technological excellence, and an innovative mindset is not only refreshing but also what truly sets it apart. We look forward to supporting Axtria across organic and inorganic growth opportunities and build on their differentiated value proposition", added Aashwit Mahajan, Director and Co-Lead, Technology & Technology Services at Kedaara Capital.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

Creators Have Already Made $400 Million on This Platform — and GaryVee Says This Is Just the Beginning

Creators have earned nearly $400 million on StanStore, an all-in-one platform for the "middle-class creator," and with GaryVee's support and a new $300 challenge, the startup aims to help millions turn their passions into profits.

By Leo Zevin
Starting a Business

5 Unique AI-Powered Business Ideas You Can Start Today

From reshaping creative industries to transforming high-risk fields, AI is opening doors to business models that were once too complex or costly to attempt.

By Georgi Todorov
News and Trends

Beroe Secures INR 300 Cr to Strengthen Procurement Intelligence Capabilities

The round saw participation from Relativity Resilience Fund, which is part of Trust Group's Private Equity platform, along with investors Mukul Agrawal, Ashish Kacholia, Lashit Sanghvi and Alchemy Long Term Ventures Fund.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Peak XV's Surge 11 Features 23 Startups Across AI, Fintech, and Enterprise Solutions

The 11th Surge cohort features AI and fintech players like Finster, Ignosis, OnFinance, Vault Wealth, Cybrilla, alongside enterprise and consumer startups, with 3 AI ventures currently in stealth mode.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

How to Make Your First Million: 'I Call These 'Gateway-Drug Businesses'

Codie Sanchez teaches people to become millionaires by buying up their local mom-and-pop shops.

By Jason Feifer