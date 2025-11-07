It has set a target of reaching INR 100 crore in revenue by the financial year 2027.

BabyOrgano, Ahmedabad-based ayurvedic wellness products maker for children, has raised INR 20 crore in a pre-Series A funding round led by RPSG Capital Ventures, with participation from existing investor Sauce.vc.

The company plans to use the funds for product development, marketing, and expanding its operations. It has set a target of reaching INR 100 crore in revenue by the financial year 2027.

Founded in 2020 by the husband-wife duo Riddhi Sharma and Ripul Sharma, BabyOrgano offers Ayurveda-based over-the-counter products for everyday child health needs. The brand serves over one million parents and reports a repeat purchase rate of more than 40%.

Its product range includes immune-support supplements and daily wellness items such as Baalprashan Swarnaprashan Drops, Cold Relief Roll-On, Cough Syrup, Sitopaladi Churna, Chocovita Milk Mix, and Ayurvedic gummies. These products are available through online and retail channels.

With the new funding, BabyOrgano aims to focus on innovation, strengthen its distribution network, and enhance its brand presence across India.

The company operates in the children's Ayurvedic and natural wellness space alongside brands including Mamaearth, The Moms Co., Chicco, Mother Sparsh, Dabur, Himalaya BabyCare, and Kapiva Kids.