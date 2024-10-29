This partnership aimed to reshape education in India by combining online and offline learning experiences that catered to the needs of today's students and their parents.

In the vibrant city of Mumbai, a new chapter in education began to unfold. Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, known for his thoughtful films, has made an investment in Techybrid ThinkTank Private Limited and has officially taken on the role of brand ambassador for its hybrid homeschooling platform called Birla Brainiacs.

This partnership aimed to reshape education in India by combining online and offline learning experiences that catered to the needs of today's students and their parents.

Ayushmann was excited about this initiative. "Holistic growth is crucial for a child's overall development," he said. "I'm glad to be part of a movement that offers a comprehensive curriculum along with upskilling courses. In our fast-paced world, children need more than just traditional education. With Birla Brainiacs, we can empower them and prepare them for the future."

Founded in 2019 by Nirvaan Birla, Birla Brainiacs is a Mumbai-based edtech startup that offers a unique approach to education for students from nursery to 12th grade. Along with its core subjects, the platform provided courses in financial literacy, music, coding, and communicative English.

These courses aimed to enhance students' real-world skills, preparing them for the challenges ahead. The vision was clear: to inspire and empower students through engaging and experiential learning.

Birla Brainiacs already had a strong presence in India with over 150 hybrid centers, making quality education accessible to many families.

Nirvaan Birla, the founder, shared his enthusiasm for Ayushmann's involvement. "His passion for innovation and belief in holistic education align perfectly with our mission. Ayushmann brings not just celebrity influence but also a commitment to educational reform in India. His investment will help us enhance our platform and reach even more students."

Ayushmann also featured in two campaign videos for Birla Brainiacs, showcasing its unique benefits. The videos highlighted how the platform helped students balance academics with personal development through a flexible structure and individual attention. These advertisements were set to be launched across various digital platforms, cinemas, and OTT services, reinforcing Birla Brainiacs' reputation in the educational sector.

The campaigns focused on the platform's innovative curriculum, which included essential 21st-century skills alongside traditional subjects. By ensuring that students excelled academically while developing critical competencies, Birla Brainiacs prepared them for success in a digital world.

Muddassar Nazar, the CEO of Birla Brainiacs, expressed excitement about the partnership. "With Ayushmann on board, we are more motivated than ever to empower students and families. His involvement strengthens our commitment to shaping the leaders of tomorrow through a model that prioritises both academic excellence and vital upskilling courses."