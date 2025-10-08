Actor and singer Ayushmann Khurrana discussed disruption, reinvention, and the changing DNA of Hindi cinema at the just-concluded FICCI Frames 2025. In a session aptly titled "Beyond Stardom: Disruption," the actor discussed how Indian storytelling is still changing in a post-pandemic world while tracing his creative path from street theater to superstardom.

Disrupting the Formula

"We are in the business of selling emotions. That's for sure. There is no formula. The only formula is to break every formula," said Khurrana, as he reflected on what drives his creative choices. According to him, relevance in cinema is a moving target, what works today might fail tomorrow. "The formula changes every five years because whatever is relevant right now may be completely irrelevant five years down the line. At the same time, there's another formula of staying rooted as much as possible. Be Indian to stay relevant," he added.

For Khurrana, that balance between 'reinvention and rootedness' defines the art of disruption.

The Power of Saying 'NO'

Having studied journalism, radio, television, and theatre, Khurrana's early career was shaped by many small but crucial choices. "Saying no is the most difficult part, especially at the onset of your career. When you're young, you just started, and saying no to big people is not easy. You have to go with your conviction, with your gut, with your intuition," he shared.

That conviction paid off when he chose Article 15, a film that marked a turning point in his career. "It changed the perception because I was known for very lighthearted social comedies, and Article 15 was a very serious film based on casteism. It did commercially really well, which wasn't expected. It gave me a lot of respect as an artist."

The Era of Hybrid Films

Ayushmann described his filmography as a deliberate mix of entertainment and meaning, what he calls "hybrid cinema." "I've always done hybrid movies. From day one, that was my staple. These films are not very expensive; they are low to mid-budget films high on content. But at the same time, they give you a different high because coming from the street theatre background, we used to mix social issues with entertainment," he explained.

However, he insists that entertainment must remain the top priority. "The entertainment quotient should always overpower the messaging. Subtle messaging with entertainment, that's more important," he said.

A New Chapter with Thamma

The conversation naturally veered toward his upcoming Diwali release, Thamma, a big-budget project under the Maddock horror-comedy universe. "Thamma carries forward the new chapter in the Maddock horror-comedy universe. It's based on Indian folklore. Tama is the most powerful betal. This is my biggest release in terms of scale, marketing, and the kind of universe. I'm very excited about it," he shared enthusiastically.

For Khurrana, Thamma represents not just a milestone in scale but also an evolution in storytelling, a fusion of myth, folklore, and mass appeal.

Championing the Common Man

At the heart of all his roles lies one consistent theme, the celebration of the everyday individual. "We need to celebrate and champion common folk, with their idiosyncrasies and their flaws. There's heroism in it. It's relatable and it's encouraging for a common man," he said.

Growing up in Chandigarh, Khurrana believes his lived experiences shaped his empathy as an artist. "Coming from a two-tier city, I've lived that life. I have had a very diverse upbringing and that lived experience reflects in my art," he noted.

Brotherhood, Art, and Shared Success

Talking about his brother, actor Aparshakti Khurrana, Ayushmann was full of admiration. "He never wanted to be an actor to begin with. He wanted to be a critic. He played state-level cricket but he's such a natural because of his upbringing. I was not surprised with Jubilee. He was always known for his comic timing but he surprised everyone with a serious role. I loved him completely in Jubilee," Ayushmann said, adding with a laugh, "He's far more successful than me. He travels a lot, lives his life to the fullest, and he's a great musician too."

Looking Back - and Ahead

Asked to reflect on his journey so far, Khurrana admitted it's hard to pick favorites. "It's difficult to choose. The first, of course, would be Vicky Donor, then Article 15, Andhadhun, and An Action Hero. I'm really proud of An Action Hero and I hope it finds its audience even more with time," he said.

As he continues to evolve from one chapter to another, from radio and theatre to music and films, Ayushmann Khurrana remains one of India's most experimental yet dependable stars, someone who's built a career not on trends but on truth.

"The formula changes every few years," he had said earlier. But in his case, perhaps the real formula is his refusal to ever repeat one.