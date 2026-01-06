B2B Food Supplier Urban Harvest Acquires Gourmet Food Brand Cocosutra Following the acquisition, Urban Harvest plans to scale the brand by expanding distribution and improving price competitiveness through supply chain efficiencies.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sidhantt Suri, Co-Founder & CEO, Urban Harvest

B2B fresh-produce and food supply startup Urban Harvest has acquired premium gourmet food brand Cocosutra in an all-cash deal valued at INR 2.5 crore.

The acquisition marks Urban Harvest's entry into the value-added packaged food segment, alongside its core business of supplying fresh produce to restaurants and foodservice operators.

Urban Harvest said the deal is aimed at broadening its product mix by adding higher-margin gourmet items, while using its distribution network to deepen reach across restaurants, cloud kitchens, and the wider HoReCa market.

Cocosutra operates in the premium packaged food category, with a focus on gourmet products. Following the acquisition, Urban Harvest plans to scale the brand by expanding distribution and improving price competitiveness through supply chain efficiencies. It also intends to streamline unit economics by integrating Cocosutra into procurement and logistics operations.

According to Urban Harvest, Cocosutra's business has recorded a threefold increase since the acquisition process began, driven by access to a larger customer base and improvements in backend operations.

Urban Harvest expects Cocosutra to grow into an INR 100 crore revenue brand over the next 24 months, supported by its B2B distribution infrastructure.

Urban Harvest supplies fresh produce to foodservice clients across multiple Indian cities.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae