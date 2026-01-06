Following the acquisition, Urban Harvest plans to scale the brand by expanding distribution and improving price competitiveness through supply chain efficiencies.

B2B fresh-produce and food supply startup Urban Harvest has acquired premium gourmet food brand Cocosutra in an all-cash deal valued at INR 2.5 crore.

The acquisition marks Urban Harvest's entry into the value-added packaged food segment, alongside its core business of supplying fresh produce to restaurants and foodservice operators.

Urban Harvest said the deal is aimed at broadening its product mix by adding higher-margin gourmet items, while using its distribution network to deepen reach across restaurants, cloud kitchens, and the wider HoReCa market.

Cocosutra operates in the premium packaged food category, with a focus on gourmet products. Following the acquisition, Urban Harvest plans to scale the brand by expanding distribution and improving price competitiveness through supply chain efficiencies. It also intends to streamline unit economics by integrating Cocosutra into procurement and logistics operations.

According to Urban Harvest, Cocosutra's business has recorded a threefold increase since the acquisition process began, driven by access to a larger customer base and improvements in backend operations.

Urban Harvest expects Cocosutra to grow into an INR 100 crore revenue brand over the next 24 months, supported by its B2B distribution infrastructure.

Urban Harvest supplies fresh produce to foodservice clients across multiple Indian cities.