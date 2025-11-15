The brand will also aim to capture a minimum 25 per cent share of India's vodka market and also a valuation of INR 700 crore within three years. The product will be launched in Goa and Maharashtra this month.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Badshah, singer and entrepreneur, has announced the co-creation of a new vodka brand, Shelter 6, with Cartel Bros, the group behind whisky labels previously with Sanjay Dutt and Ajay Devgn.

According to a press release, the label product will be distilled multiple times in Russia, with emphasis on metallic packaging. The brand will also aim to capture a minimum 25 per cent share of India's vodka market and also a valuation of INR 700 crore within three years. The product will be launched in Goa and Maharashtra this month.

"Shelter 6 goes beyond vodka; it's an experience rooted in emotion, passion, and authenticity. From developing the name to defining the visual identity, I've been personally involved in every step of the creative journey. My goal was to create something that captures the spirit of today's youth that is bold, disruptive, and effortlessly smooth. Shelter 6 is for those who don't slow down, who live unapologetically and embrace every moment without holding back," said Badshah, co-founder of Shelter 6.

Mokksh Sani, Co-founder of Cartel Bros and Founder of Living Liquidz and Mansionz, said, "With Shelter 6, we are bringing the next big wave in premium spirits. It is bold, energetic, and crafted with absolute integrity. After the success of The Glenwalk and The GlenJourneys, we wanted to explore a new dimension that connects craftsmanship with cultural energy. Badshah brought that vision to life, combining authenticity, attitude, and artistry in one bottle."

Shelter 6 stated that their product will be available in key markets starting in November 2025, with flavoured variants scheduled for release in the following year.