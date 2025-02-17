Bajaj Consumer Care Acquires Vishal Personal Care to Strengthen Natural Beauty Portfolio

The acquisition of Vishal Personal Care aims to strengthen its South India presence, expands Banjara's into Hindi-speaking markets, enhances financial growth, and boosts its reach in modern trade and global markets.

Bajaj Consumer Care Limited (BCCL), a leading player in the personal care industry, has announced the acquisition of Vishal Personal Care, the parent company of the popular natural beauty brand, Banjara's.

The move aligns with BCCL's strategy to expand its presence in the growing Ayurvedic and natural personal care segment.

Under the agreement, Bajaj Consumer Care will acquire 100% ownership of Vishal Personal Care in two phases. The company will initially purchase a 49% stake, followed by the remaining 51% in a subsequent tranche. The total transaction is valued at INR 120 crore, with an enterprise valuation of approximately INR 108.3 crore.

Founded in 1991 in Hyderabad, Vishal Personal Care has built Banjara's into a trusted brand known for high-quality, natural, and effective beauty solutions. Its diverse product portfolio includes herbal powders, aloe vera gels, facial kits, shampoos, and hair care powders. With a distribution network spanning over 70,000 retail outlets across South India, Banjara's has established itself as a household name among consumers seeking Ayurvedic and herbal products.

Strategic Benefits of the Acquisition

Enhanced Market Reach

With this acquisition, Bajaj Consumer Care will strengthen its presence in South India, leveraging Banjara's well-established retail network. Additionally, BCCL plans to introduce Banjara's products in North and Central India, significantly expanding its footprint in Hindi-speaking markets.

Brand Synergies

Both Bajaj Consumer Care and Vishal Personal Care share a legacy rooted in Indian tradition and Ayurveda, reinforcing consumer trust. Banjara's strong brand equity complements BCCL's existing portfolio, including its flagship Bajaj Almond Drops brand.

Financial Growth and Expansion

Vishal Personal Care has demonstrated a four-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%, with an annual revenue exceeding INR 50 crore. The company operates debt-free with strong EBITDA margins, making it a financially sound addition to BCCL's portfolio. Bajaj Consumer Care also aims to scale Banjara's presence in modern trade and global markets, capitalising on the rising demand for natural personal care products.

Jaideep Nandi, Managing Director of Bajaj Consumer Care, stated, "The acquisition of Vishal Personal Care strengthens our foothold in South India while expanding our natural beauty offerings. With Banjara's, we aim to serve evolving consumer needs across India and beyond."

This acquisition reinforces Bajaj Consumer Care's commitment to innovation, expansion, and leadership in India's fast-growing personal care market.