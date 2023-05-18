Banking On the Fanfare, Mattel To Launch Fast & Furious NFT Collection The latest edition of 'Hot Wheels NFT Garage' will bank on the success of the action saga comprising of 10 films, one spinoff, two short films, and one television series.

By Paromita Gupta

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Mattel

Within a span of a month, Mattel, the popular American toy manufacturer, unveiled its second non-fungible collection, this time for the Fast and Furious franchise fans. The latest edition of 'Hot Wheels NFT Garage' will bank on the success of the action saga comprising of 10 films, one spinoff, two short films, and one television series. The announcement was made just ahead of the theatrical release of FastX, the final installment in the saga.

The Fast & Furious collection will comprise 19 iconic cars from the franchise, including Dominic Toretto's 1970 Dodge Charger R/T and 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, Brian O'Conner's 1969 Camero, and Suki's Honda S2000. The collection will be available from May 22.

"Unbreakable bonds and high-octane adventure drive the Fast & Furious Saga. We're celebrating the return of this cinematic phenomenon with a virtual collectible feature drop, including awesome digital replicas from across the series," read the official website.

The card rarities are categorized as 'common', 'uncommon', 'rare', and 'super rare'. The NFTs will go live on the Flow Blockchain and will be available for USD 20. Each pack will have seven NFTs- three 'common', two 'uncommon', one 'rare', and one 'super rare'.

Following the phenomenal craze the franchise witnessed with Suki's pink convertible, buyers who will collect all 19 cars by September 13, 2023, will stand a chance to win a customize ultra-rare version of the Honda model.

Prior to this, Mattel made launch and partnership announcements for Barbie and Transformers.

ALSO READ: Barbie x Boss Beauties: Bringing More Women to Web3

Wavy Line
Paromita Gupta

Features Writer

Covering news and trends in AI and Metaverse segments. An avid book reader running her personal blog on the side. You may reach me at paromita@entrepreneurindia.com. 

Related Topics

News and Trends NFT Fast & Furious

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Living

3 Gratitude Habits for Business Leaders to Motivate Your Teams — and Yourself.

Practicing gratitude will not only help you focus on the positive, but it will also help boost team morale, employee engagement and — in turn — your profits. Try these three simple strategies you can turn into habits.

By Barry Raber
Leadership

The Work Habits That Are Blocking Your Ideas, Dreams and Breakthrough Success

Executive coach and author Susan S. Freeman breaks down the internal stoppers that are holding us back in her new book, 'Inner Switch: 7 Timeless Principles to Transform Modern Leadership.'

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Financial Services Startup CapitalSetu Raises $350,000 In Seed Funding

The company will utilize the fund to 4 new technology products for businesses in the next 12 months and hire key team members and grow their market share

By Teena Jose
Leadership

Growth Mindset vs. Fixed Mindset: What's the Difference?

Discover the key differences between a fixed and growth mindset and how adopting a growth mindset can lead to personal and professional success.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

These Are the Top 15 Most Affordable Airbnbs With 'Wow' Factors, According to a New Report

From a "hobbit hole" in California to a camper van in Oklahoma, these Airbnbs offer a unique stay without breaking the bank.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

A Simple Household Chore Turned Into a Side Hustle — Now She Earns Up to $24,000 Per Month

Christian Sanya, 44, was working as a medical laboratory technologist in 2019 when she discovered a side gig that would change her life.

By Amanda Breen