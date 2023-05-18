The latest edition of 'Hot Wheels NFT Garage' will bank on the success of the action saga comprising of 10 films, one spinoff, two short films, and one television series.

Within a span of a month, Mattel, the popular American toy manufacturer, unveiled its second non-fungible collection, this time for the Fast and Furious franchise fans. The latest edition of 'Hot Wheels NFT Garage' will bank on the success of the action saga comprising of 10 films, one spinoff, two short films, and one television series. The announcement was made just ahead of the theatrical release of FastX, the final installment in the saga.

The Fast & Furious collection will comprise 19 iconic cars from the franchise, including Dominic Toretto's 1970 Dodge Charger R/T and 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle SS, Brian O'Conner's 1969 Camero, and Suki's Honda S2000. The collection will be available from May 22.

"Unbreakable bonds and high-octane adventure drive the Fast & Furious Saga. We're celebrating the return of this cinematic phenomenon with a virtual collectible feature drop, including awesome digital replicas from across the series," read the official website.

The card rarities are categorized as 'common', 'uncommon', 'rare', and 'super rare'. The NFTs will go live on the Flow Blockchain and will be available for USD 20. Each pack will have seven NFTs- three 'common', two 'uncommon', one 'rare', and one 'super rare'.

Following the phenomenal craze the franchise witnessed with Suki's pink convertible, buyers who will collect all 19 cars by September 13, 2023, will stand a chance to win a customize ultra-rare version of the Honda model.

Prior to this, Mattel made launch and partnership announcements for Barbie and Transformers.

