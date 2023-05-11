Barbie x Boss Beauties: Bringing More Women to Web3

Mattel is looking at a low price point and easy check-out process to simplify the entry of women in Web3. Additionally, with this partnership, Boss Beauties will continue working on its mission of onboarding the next 1 million women and girls into a Web3 world.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The makers of Barbie, Mattel, have announced it has partnered with women-led Web3 media and entertainment brand Boss Beauties to launch virtual collectibles celebrating the many careers of the iconic fashion toy figures since its inception in 1959.

"Welcome to Web3, @Barbie! We're so excited to announce the #BossBeautiesxBarbie You Can Be Anything collection in celebration of over 250 Barbie careers! Barbie can be anything, and so can you, BB," Boss Beauties tweeted.

Welcome to Web3, @Barbie! ?



We're so excited to announce the #BossBeautiesxBarbie You Can Be Anything collection in celebration of over 250 Barbie careers!



Barbie can be anything, and so can you, BB ✨ pic.twitter.com/9sYAqVYJLS — Boss Beauties (@BossBeauties) May 9, 2023

The collection will feature Barbie's various versions, such as CEO, game developer, fighter pilot, astronaut, beekeeper, and doctor, to name a few and will go live on Flow for USD 25 for a pack of four. The purchase will not be available in cryptocurrency. The collection's rarity categories are 'common', 'uncommon', 'rare', 'super rare', 'ultra rare', and 'exclusive.' Each pack will have two common, one uncommon and one from the other four rarities.

A super rare (19.94 per cent) will grant you a Career Sticker Pack, an ultra rare (3.12 per cent) will have a Barbie Career of the Year Doll Set for you, whereas an exclusive (2.17 per cent) will have the owner be a part of the 'World of Barbie' exhibition which is currently underway in Los Angeles.

"As Barbie continues her journey in the metaverse, we are proud to partner with Boss Beauties to empower women and collectors to explore Web3 through our virtual collection," Lisa McKnight, Mattel's Global Head of Barbie and Dolls, said in a statement.

Mattel is looking at a low price point and easy check-out process to simplify the entry of women in Web3. Additionally, with this partnership, Boss Beauties will continue working on its mission of onboarding the next 1 million women and girls into a Web3 world.

On Wednesday, Boss Beauties announced an Early Access Purchase ahead of its official launch on May 18. Successful owners will get a surprise virtual collectible which will be revealed in the month of July.

This partnership comes ahead of the official Barbie movie starring Margo Robbie, which is set to release in July. Previously, Mettel partnered with French fashion house Balmain for Barbie NFTs.