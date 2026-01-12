Bartronics India Approves Acquisition of 51% Stake in Fresh Produce Firm AYOU Bartronics' investment is expected to help increase aggregation volumes, enhance processing capacity and support the addition of new product categories.

N Vidhya Sagar Reddy, Managing Director of Bartronics India Limited

Bartronics India Limited has received board approval to acquire a 51 percent stake in AYOU, a Bengaluru-based organised fresh produce aggregation and processing company operated by Shree NagaNarasimha Pvt. Ltd.

The investment marks Bartronics' entry into structured agricultural trade and is part of its broader initiative, Project Avio Agritech.

AYOU was co-founded by K Ramagopal and Anand Kumar and works directly with farmers, farmer producer organisations (FPOs), mandis and collection centres to source fruits and vegetables. The company undertakes grading and basic processing before supplying to quick commerce and modern retail platforms.

Its client base includes Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, BigBasket, Ninjacart and More Retail, among others.

Based in Bengaluru, AYOU operates a 6,000 square foot processing and grading facility with a capacity of up to 900 tonnes per month. The company is supported by sourcing hubs across multiple agricultural regions.

Bartronics' investment is expected to help increase aggregation volumes, enhance processing capacity and support the addition of new product categories.

N Vidhya Sagar Reddy, Managing Director of Bartronics India Limited, said, "This investment in AYOU is a practical, execution-led step in our agritech journey under Project Avio Agritech. AYOU brings an established operating platform with strong off-take relationships across quick commerce and modern retail."

In addition to domestic operations, Bartronics and AYOU are jointly assessing export opportunities, with Dubai being evaluated as a potential base for agri exports, particularly premium fruits and vegetables.

The companies are also exploring selective imports of dry fruits and exotic produce into India, which could create a two-way agri trade corridor. Other international markets, including Singapore, are being studied as part of the longer-term plan.

Project Avio Agritech represents Bartronics' long-term plan to develop an integrated agritech and agri-commerce platform. With this investment, the company has moved from outlining strategy to implementing on-ground operations within the organised fresh produce segment.
