"I am what I am because of my parents. My father left everything to back me," Vaibhav Suryavanshi

On April 28, 2025, cricketing history witnessed a sensational moment. Fourteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi blazed his way into the record books, becoming the youngest player to score a century in T20 cricket. Representing Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Suryavanshi struck a breathtaking 101 off just 38 balls against Gujarat Titans, with his century arriving in just 35 deliveries — the second-fastest in IPL history.

But behind this dazzling rise is a story of talent, sacrifice, and a journey that has only just begun.

Bat in hand at age four

Born on 27 March 2011 in Tajpur, a small town in Bihar's Samastipur district, Vaibhav Suryavanshi picked up a cricket bat at the age of four, guided initially by his father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi. At nine, he joined a cricket academy in Samastipur, nurturing dreams far bigger than the fields around him. His passion and promise soon propelled him into the competitive world of junior cricket.

Suryavanshi's rapid growth was evident early. At just 12, he represented Bihar's Under-19 team in the prestigious Vinoo Mankad Trophy. By January 2024, he made his first-class debut for Bihar against Mumbai, becoming the second-youngest cricketer for Bihar in Ranji Trophy history and the fourth youngest overall.

Rising through the ranks

The year 2024 proved a whirlwind for Vaibhav. In November, he debuted in T20s for Bihar at the tender age of 13 years and 241 days, quickly followed by a record-breaking List A debut in December during the Vijay Hazare Trophy. His performances for India's U-19 teams further bolstered his growing reputation. A scintillating 58-ball century on his Under-19 Test debut against Australia U-19, and a dynamic showing at the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup, where he hammered 76 off 46 balls against UAE and 67 off 36 against Sri Lanka, established him as one of India's brightest young batting stars.

The IPL came calling soon after. Rajasthan Royals, impressed by his fearless strokeplay during trials in Nagpur, invested INR 1.1 crore to secure his services in the 2025 auction — making him the youngest player ever to sign an IPL contract.

A historic IPL debut and century

On April 19, 2025, Suryavanshi made his much-anticipated IPL debut against Lucknow Super Giants, smashing a first-ball six and scoring 34 runs off 20 balls. Just nine days later, he etched his name into the history books with a blistering 101 against Gujarat Titans, featuring seven fours and 11 towering sixes.

Suryavanshi's record-breaking feats include:

Youngest ever to score a T20 century (14 years, 169 days)

Second-fastest IPL century (35 balls)

Highest boundary percentage in an IPL ton (93%)

Joint most sixes in an IPL innings by an Indian (11)

He also became the first IPL player born after the tournament's inception in 2008.

A family's sacrifice behind the success

Vaibhav's success story is incomplete without the tale of his family's sacrifices. His father, Sanjiv Suryavanshi, left his work to support Vaibhav's cricketing journey, while his elder brother took up household responsibilities. "Our farmland was lost, but today Vaibhav has made our village, Bihar, and the whole of India proud," Sanjiv said in a heartfelt video shared by the Bihar Cricket Association.

He also thanked and acknowledged the Rajasthan Royals, along with head coach Rahul Dravid and the support staff, who he believes have played a crucial role in refining Vaibhav game over the last few months.

In a recent interview, Vaibhav said, "I am what I am because of my parents. My father left everything to back me."

The cricketing world reacts on social media

Vaibhav's phenomenal achievement drew praise from the biggest names in cricket. Legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar lauded his "fearless approach, bat speed, and ability to pick the length early." India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav called the innings "absolutely insane," while former India coach Ravi Shastri admired the teenager's natural talent but cautioned against rushing to conclusions.

Speaking on The ICC Review, Shastri emphasised, "He's young, just let him play. Failure will come. It's about how he handles it." Shastri highlighted the challenges Vaibhav would face, especially short-pitched bowling.

Outside the cricketing world, Bollywood star and Punjab Kings co-owner Preity Zinta expressed her excitement, stating, "Such a thrill to watch a stunning 35-ball century by this 14-year-old. The future of Indian cricket is bright!"

Clouds of doubt

Despite the widespread celebrations, questions about Suryavanshi's age have surfaced. In a 2023 interview, he reportedly mentioned that his 14th birthday was in September 2023, which conflicts with his officially registered birth date of 27 March 2011. Such discrepancies, if unresolved, could cast a shadow over his young career.

For now, Vaibhav Suryavanshi represents hope — a reminder of youthful exuberance, raw talent, and the magic cricket can still produce. As Ravi Shastri wisely noted, the journey has just begun. Patience, guidance, and resilience will determine whether Vaibhav's promising start transforms into a glorious cricketing legacy.