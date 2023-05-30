BCG India Appoints Rahul Jain As New System Leader According to a statement by the company, Jain takes over from Alpesh Shah who will move into a regional leadership position leading BCG's CEO advisory in Asia-Pacific

By Teena Jose

Boston Consulting Group (BCG) has announced leadership changes, with Rahul Jain as the next BCG India system leader, and Abheek Singhi as the chair of practices and partner committee in India. According to a statement given by the company, Jain takes over from Alpesh Shah who will move into a regional leadership position leading BCG's CEO advisory in Asia-Pacific.

"I am confident the new leadership will continue to drive BCG India's stellar growth in the years ahead. The Indian system is one of our leading systems, and one which, BCG is very proud of globally. We all believe that in this decade and beyond India will play a consequential role on the world stage and BCG is committed to bringing our cutting-edge research and ideas to support ambitious Indian companies to take advantage of the mega trends shaping the world," said Christoph Schweizer, CEO, BCG.

Jain previously served as BCG's MD and senior partner and leads the industrial goods practice across the Asia Pacific region and has been with the firm for 22 years. Singhi, on the other hand, was leading BCG's consumer and retail practice in Asia-Pacific.

"I am extremely proud of the impact we have had in India. With over 110 Partners, we are the leaders in our segment and are excited to support our clients with even bolder ambitions. We have high expectations from the new leadership to build on our strong position," said Neeraj Aggarwal, chair, Asia-Pacific

Founded in 1963, BCG delivers solutions through management consulting, technology and design, and corporate and digital ventures that work in a collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, fueled by the goal of helping our clients thrive and enabling them to make the world a better place.

