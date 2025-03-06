Beacon.li Secures USD 7 Mn Funding Led by Sorin Investments to Scale AI Automation With the fresh capital, Beacon.li plans to expand its AI capabilities, scale globally, and refine its enterprise automation offerings.

Beacon.li, an AI-powered product assistant transforming enterprise software adoption, has raised USD 7 million in a Series A funding round led by Sorin Investments.

Athera Venture Partners, JAFCO Asia, and existing investor Unicorn India Ventures also participated, alongside prominent angel investors such as Aneesh Reddy (CEO, Capillary Technologies), Kapil Bharti (CTO, Delhivery), and Aravind Sanka (CEO, Rapido).

With the fresh capital, Beacon.li plans to expand its AI capabilities, scale globally, and refine its enterprise automation offerings. The startup is at the forefront of AI adoption, helping businesses streamline complex workflows, improve user experiences, and reduce support overhead.

Founded by Rakesh Vaddadi and Silus Reddy, Beacon.li has quickly emerged as a leader in AI-powered enterprise solutions. The company's product assistant seamlessly integrates with enterprise systems, automating tasks, resolving user queries, and generating documentation in real-time. Trusted by clients across India and the US, including Darwinbox, Zluri, KekHR, and Planful, Beacon.li is proving its ability to optimise enterprise software efficiency.

Rakesh Vaddadi, Co-founder of Beacon.li, said, "For enterprises to stay customer-centric, AI-driven automation is essential. Complexity and outdated documentation hinder adoption, but AI simplifies the experience. Our customers have reported up to an 80% reduction in support volume and a 4X increase in user adoption. Partnering with Sorin Investments strengthens our mission to scale AI-powered solutions globally."

Subeer Monga, Partner at Sorin Investments, highlighted the potential of AI in enterprise software, "AI agents are redefining the USD 250 billion global enterprise software market. Beacon.li is addressing a critical pain point by enhancing efficiency and product adoption. At Sorin, we back visionary founders leading industry transformation, and we are excited to support Rakesh, Silus, and their team as they scale globally."

The global market for AI-powered enterprise solutions is expanding rapidly as businesses prioritise efficiency, automation, and enhanced user engagement. Beacon.li is well-positioned to capitalise on this demand, setting a new standard in AI-driven enterprise software support.

Beacon.li is an AI Action Orchestrator that auto-learns enterprise software, enabling users to find settings, retrieve data, troubleshoot issues, and automate workflows without requiring server or database access. By simulating user behavior, it enhances enterprise software usability and adoption.

Founded by former KKR India CEO Sanjay Nayar and The Caravel Group COO Angad Banga, Sorin Investments focuses on funding technology-driven businesses. With a diverse portfolio across fintech, SaaS, and B2B tech, Sorin is committed to fostering high-growth enterprises shaping India's innovation landscape.
