Kult, a beauty tech and product discovery platform, has raised USD 20 million (over INR 170 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Dr Payal Kanodia and Aishwarya Bansal of the M3M Family Office, with additional participation from Venture Catalysts.

The fresh capital will be deployed to expand Kult's product offerings, grow its team, and scale operations across India.

As part of the deal, Kanodia and Bansal will join Kult's board, bringing strategic direction and operational expertise. "Kult's data-driven, customer-first, tech-led model signals the next evolution in the online beauty space—where deep personalisation and human insight converge to deliver instant, precise solutions. The strong traction from repeat users in this early stage validates the timing and necessity of launching such a sharply focused, super-niche platform," said Dr Payal Kanodia.

Founded by Karishma Singh and Ruchika Pallavi, Kult uses artificial intelligence to offer personalised skincare recommendations, helping users discover the most suitable products based on their skin needs. Its unique visual catalogue displays products on diverse Indian skin tones, enhancing user trust and enabling more informed purchase decisions. The platform is backed by insights from over 300 global beauty experts.

Kult aims to onboard 700 premium beauty products and process over 10,000 orders per day by the end of 2025. To support this growth, the startup plans to hire over 200 professionals across sourcing, engineering, product development, and user experience roles.

The company is targeting a gross merchandise value (GMV) of INR 650–700 crore this fiscal year, already operating at a healthy margin of over 35%, according to co-founder Karishma Singh. Kult competes with players like Nykaa, Good Glamm Group, and Smytten, but differentiates itself through a hyper-personalised, tech-first approach.

The Series A round is among the largest for Indian startups in 2025, alongside notable raises by Atomicwork (USD 25 million) and Lucidity (USD 21 million), underscoring investor confidence in tech-led consumer platforms.

As India's online beauty and personal care market heads towards a USD 10 billion valuation by 2027, Kult is positioning itself at the intersection of beauty, technology, and consumer empowerment.