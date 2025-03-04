The following Indian startups have announced their latest funding rounds, securing fresh capital to drive innovation and expansion.

Beautywise Secures INR 3 Cr from Aman Gupta on Shark Tank India

Beautywise, an innovative beauty and wellness brand, has raised INR 3 crore from Aman Gupta (boAt) on Shark Tank India, overcoming strong interest from Kunal Bahl (Snapdeal) and Ritesh Agarwal (OYO). This follows an oversubscribed INR 6 crore funding round in February 2024, reinforcing investor confidence in its science-driven approach.

The fresh funds will be deployed to enhance brand awareness, launching campaigns focused on skin health, gut health, weight management, and anti-aging. Additionally, retail and distribution will be strengthened through collaborations with dermatologists, pharmacies, and wellness centers to improve accessibility. R&D efforts will expand to address concerns such as eczema, obesity, diabetes, and hormonal balance. Beautywise also aims to leverage beauty tech, developing proprietary skin and hair health analysis tools.

"This funding will enable us to continue developing revolutionary products and to expand our team and brand presence," CEO Shreyansh Chauhan noted, underlining the company's commitment to both innovation and outreach. "Accordingly, Beautywise will channel funds into R&D for new products as well as into widening its footprint – by hiring a larger field force and strengthening partnerships with clinics and pharmacies – to better serve customers nationwide."

Founded in 2021, Beautywise is transforming into a holistic beauty powerhouse, expanding across clinics, pharmacies, and platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, and quick-commerce channels like Swiggy Instamart and Blinkit. With a science-backed approach and premium global ingredients, the brand is redefining beauty from within.

DotMe Raises USD 150,000 to Transform Creator Monetisation

DotMe, a next-gen link-in-bio platform for creators, has secured USD 150,000 in funding, bringing its valuation to USD 1.25 million. The round was led by Mirza L. Baig, ex-cofounder of Jimmy's Cocktails, who brings expertise in brand-building and business incubation.

The funds will be used to enhance the platform, simplify monetisation, and strengthen creator-brand connections. "The creator economy is evolving rapidly, and DotMe is shaping its future," said Baig.

Founded by Harsh Vijaykumar, along with Ajay Ghanti, Pranay Jain, and Akshay ND, DotMe is revolutionising creator tools, brand collaborations, and audience engagement. With 100,000+ unique monthly users, the platform powers top creators, DJs, and venues like Sunburn Union, Hyperfitx, FLO, and Chin Lungs.

"With Mirza's strategic backing, we're poised to scale rapidly and transform creator-brand collaborations," said Vijaykumar. As creators seek seamless monetisation, DotMe is emerging as an essential tool for digital influence.

Fuzen.io Raises USD 100K from AH Ventures to Revolutionise NoCode Development

AI-powered NoCode platform Fuzen.io has secured USD 100,000 in pre-seed funding from AH Ventures Angel Platform, accelerating its mission to democratise software development through Generative AI. This funding round is part of AH Ventures' extensive portfolio, which now includes 255 investments in 141 startups, totaling INR 475 crore (~USD 59 million).

Founded in 2022 by Pushkar Gaikwad, Fuzen is headquartered in Nashik, India, and offers a unique Generative AI-driven NoCode platform. Users can auto-generate app structures using AI, then refine them with NoCode tools, making development faster, cost-effective, and more efficient.

The fresh capital will be used to scale sales and marketing and enhance Fuzen's AI capabilities.

Pushkar Gaikwad, Founder of Fuzen, said, "Generative AI has given us a great opportunity to leapfrog our competitors in NoCode space. As of today Fuzen provides the most robust backend building capabilities among NoCode platforms. And being able to build a fully functional backend is a game changer for our customers who are looking to build SaaS apps."

With 10,000+ users, Fuzen is redefining NoCode development for micro SaaS founders and SMEs.