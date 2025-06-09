Beckoning Beco: Aditya Ruia, Founder, Beco "In the coming year, we're aiming to diversify our product range, expand into new markets and go deeper in our existing channels," explained Ruia

By Shrabona Ghosh

The journey began with a simple idea — to create everyday products which will benefit people and the planet. Over time, this mission evolved into a brand that challenged conventional norms in the FMCG space. "We've faced our share of trials, but each step has brought valuable insights, customer love, and a stronger sense of purpose," said Beco founder Aditya Ruia.

The brand today has an omni-channel ecosystem that includes a website, top e-commerce marketplaces, quick commerce platforms, and a growing offline retail network. It has a retail presence in 12,000-plus outlets across 100-plus cities in India.

Rather than choosing between online and offline, the founder chose to integrate both to mirror modern consumers' needs today. While each platform plays a unique role in growth, some channels such as Amazon have emerged as strong demand drivers due to their customer reach, operational efficiency, and brand alignment. Furthermore, quick commerce has proven to be a high-convenience channel, especially for repeat purchases and urban customers looking for instant delivery of essentials. "It supports our aim of being readily available whenever and wherever our customers need us. Quick commerce is approximately a third of our overall e-commerce business," he said.

Scaling a D2C brand in a low-involvement category is tough. Consumers today are more conscious than ever. The only way to stay relevant and bring them back is to keep innovating. Our mission is to give them high-quality, affordable products that match their values," he added.

The brand has a promising presence in metros and Tier I, II cities. As part of expansion, the team is testing new markets Internationally and is comprehending local preferences to ensure a thoughtful global footprint. "In the coming year, we're aiming to diversify our product range, expand into new markets and go deeper in our existing channels. We'll invest in research to develop innovative eco-friendly products, expand our online presence, and strengthen distribution networks," the founder explained..

Facts:

Year of inception: 2019

Best Selling product: Liquid Laundry detergent

No. of brand followers on social media: 100K+

Turnover: FY 24-25 at 110 crore

Amount of external funding raised: USD 13.5 Million

No. of employees: 200+
