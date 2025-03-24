Through the announcement, the companies said they would leverage each other's expertise to create better synergies across the Indian and Japanese space ecosystems.

Bellatrix Aerospace, an Indian spacetech company that specializes in propulsion systems has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Astroscale Japan, one of the market leaders in satellite servicing and long-term orbital sustainability across all orbits to leverage its cutting-edge propulsion solutions.

According to a press release, the agreement aims to address opportunities for the Indian space industry and further expansion in internal markets.

The collaboration will also help drive active debris removal, satellite servicing, and sustainable in-orbit mobility to achieve a cleaner and safer space environment. Through the announcement, the companies said they would leverage each other's expertise to create better synergies across the Indian and Japanese space ecosystems.

President and Managing Director of Astroscale Japan, Eddie Kato said, "Bellatrix Aerospace is an emerging space company that has garnered attention from the Indian Government. With its unique technologies and products, the company is expected not only to expand its market entry opportunities but also to create a complementary relationship with us."

Astroscale Japan is a subsidiary of Astroscale Holdings Inc. and leads in the development of cutting-edge solutions for in-orbit servicing and space debris mitigation. The company's spacecraft have featured in projects with space agencies such as the JAXA, the U.S. Space Force, the European Space Agency, the UK Space Agency, and Eutelsat OneWeb.

Bellatrix on the other hand, completed three space missions last year, achieving space qualification for its 'Green Propulsion technology' and its 'Electric Propulsion-based Hall-Effect Thruster' along with other associated subsystems.

Rohan M Ganapathy, CEO & CTO, Bellatrix Aerospace said, "Astroscale's commitment to sustainable space technologies is truly inspiring. Bellatrix Aerospace is thrilled to collaborate with Astroscale on future missions and contribute to a cleaner, safer space environment. This partnership also marks a significant step for us as we venture into the Japanese market."

Yashas Karanam, COO & Director of Bellatrix Aerospace said, "This collaboration with Astroscale Japan is a significant step toward realizing our vision for a sustainable space ecosystem. With India's space sector rapidly evolving, our expertise in propulsion—combined with Astroscale's advancements in satellite servicing and debris removal—will allow us to make meaningful contributions to global space sustainability efforts."

The MoU is said to facilitate Bellatrix's entry into the Japanese market while also helping Astroscale Japan's expansion within India's fast-growing space economy.