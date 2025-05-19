Belrise Industries, a manufacturer of components for the automotive and white goods industries, is planning to raise INR 2,150 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) with a fresh issue of 23.89 crore equity shares. The IPO is open for public subscription on May 21, 2025.

Belrise Industries, a manufacturer of components for the automotive and white goods industries, is planning to raise INR 2,150 crore through an initial public offering (IPO) with a fresh issue of 23.89 crore equity shares. The IPO is open for public subscription on May 21, 2025.

The issue does not include any shareholders selling shares, and the funds raised from the issue will be collected by the listing company.

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the price band for the IPO has been set at INR 85-90 per equity share, with the minimum lot size for retail investors being 166 shares. Minimum bid for small non-institutional investors (SNII) has been set at 2,334 shares, while bigger non-institutional investors are allowed to purchase INR 11,122 shares.

Axis Capital Limited, HSBC Securities & Capital Markets Pvt Ltd, Jefferies India Private Limited, and SBI Capital Markets Limited are appointed to manage the IPO, with Link Intime India Private Ltd being the registrar for the issue.

According to reports, the share allotment is expected to be made final on May 26, 2025 and the shares are poised to be listed on both BSE and NSE on May 28, 2025.

Belrise's portfolio consists of products such as automotive sheet metal and casting parts, polymer components, suspension, and mirror systems specifically for two, three, and four-wheeler passenger and commercial vehicles.

Colorbar Cosmetics

Beauty products brand Colorbar Cosmetics is also planning to launch its IPO in early 2027, told its founder and Managing Director, Samir Modi according to Reuters.

According to the report, Colorbar is hoping to surpass the INR 1,000 crore revenue mark, spurred by its store upgrades and packaging-related improvements.

The company, valued between INR 2,500-3,500 crore, aims to use the funds raised by the listing to scale its product portfolios and explore both regional and international acquisitions.

Modi said that the company will go public in 2027 and that the funds will help the company in brand diversification and overseas expansion, according to the report.

Market Outlook

According to Hrishikesh Yedve, AVP Technical and Derivatives Research at Asit C. Mehta Investment Intermediaries, Nifty opened on a flat to negative note, witnessed consolidation in a narrow band, and finally settled the day on a negative note at 24,945 levels. The volatility index, India VIX, surged by 4.98 per cent to 17.38, indicating a rise in market volatility.

"Technically, Nifty formed a small red candle on the daily scale. However, the index is still holding above the breakout zone, which indicates underlying strength," added Yedve.

Bajaj Broking, in a market commentary, said," Domestic benchmark indices ended lower on Monday, weighed down by weak global cues, heightened volatility, and a sharp sell-off in IT stocks. Negative sentiment was further exacerbated by Moody's downgrade of the US sovereign credit rating, which triggered risk-off sentiment across equity markets."