BEML Secures $6.23 Million Export Orders from CIS Region and Uzbekistan The contract from the CIS region marks a continuation of BEML's established presence there, while the Uzbekistan deal marks the company's first foray into that country.

BEML Limited, a public sector company under India's Ministry of Defence, has secured two international contracts worth a combined USD 6.23 million, according to a regulatory filing. The deals include the supply of heavy-duty bulldozers to a country in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and a maiden order from Uzbekistan for high-performance motor graders.

The orders signal a strategic push by BEML to strengthen its foothold in global markets, particularly in mining and construction equipment. The company has long operated across three key verticals—construction and mining, rail and metro, and defence and aerospace—but these new export wins highlight a growing emphasis on its international reach.

"This is a significant win for BEML and a reflection of our growing global competitiveness. Our entry into the Uzbekistan market and continued success in the CIS region reaffirm our strategic vision to become a leading player in the international mining and defence markets," said BEML chairman and managing director Shantanu Roy, as quoted by PTI.

The contract from the CIS region marks a continuation of BEML's established presence there, while the Uzbekistan deal marks the company's first foray into that country. Both orders are positioned to support infrastructure development and mining operations in their respective regions.

The company has not disclosed the specific countries involved within the CIS bloc, but the total value of the combined contracts reflects a steady upward trajectory in its export performance. The deals also underscore India's intent to expand its state-run industrial footprint globally, especially in sectors where domestic manufacturing has matured.

The regulatory filing confirms that the orders are export-specific, reinforcing the company's commitment to scaling its international operations despite challenges in the global economic environment. BEML's expansion strategy appears aligned with broader government efforts to boost defence and heavy industry exports as part of India's "Make in India" initiative.
