Bengaluru and Hyderabad Get Jio True 5G

Post the successful Beta-launch of Jio True-5G services in six cities, namely, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Varanasi and Nathdwara, Jio is extending Jio True-5G's reach across more cities– Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

Jio is rolling out its advanced True-5G services in a phase-wise manner, to ensure the best customer experience. "JioTrue5G is already being experienced by lakhs of users across six cities, the response to which is extremely positive and reassuring. Customer insights and feedback is helping Jio build, what is, and will be, the most advanced 5G network globally," said a company statement.

Jio users are experiencing speeds anywhere between 500 Mbps to 1 Gbps on their smartphones and are using very high quantities of data, seamlessly.

Stand-alone 5G architecture with advanced 5G network with zero dependency on 4G network, the best mix of 5G spectrum across 700 MHz, 3500 MHz, and 26 GHz bands, carrier aggregation that seamlessly combines these 5G frequencies into a single robust "data highway" using an advanced technology called carrier aggregation, are helping in building a seamless network.

Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited, a subsidiary of Jio Platforms Limited, has built an all-IP data strong future proof network with 4G LTE technology. The network is 5G ready with no legacy infrastructure and indigenous 5G stack. "It is the only network conceived as a Mobile Video Network from the ground up. It is future ready and can be easily upgraded to support even more data, as technologies advance on to 6G and beyond," the statement added.