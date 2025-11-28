Bengaluru Gears Up for India Blockchain Week 2025 According to the organisers, this year's event will feature more than 100 side events and networking sessions, hosted by organizations including Hashed Emergent, Binance, Aptos Foundation, Polygon, Devfolio, TON, Cardano, and others.

India Blockchain Week (IBW 2025) is set to return for its third edition from December 1–7, 2025, at the Sheraton Grand Convention Centre in Bengaluru.

According to the organisers, this year's event will feature more than 100 side events and networking sessions, hosted by organizations including Hashed Emergent, Binance, Aptos Foundation, Polygon, Devfolio, TON, Cardano, and others.

India has over 1,200 web3 startups, 35 million active crypto users across centralized exchanges, the highest crypto adoption rate for the third consecutive year, and the second largest web3 developer base, making the country one of the most important markets for the future of crypto.

The event is hosted by Hashed Emergent, a web3 venture capital firm dedicated to accelerating mass adoption of web3 in emerging markets, and will feature more than speakers spanning entrepreneurs, policymakers, and investors engaging in keynotes, fireside chats, and debates on the intersections of blockchain, AI, real-world assets (RWA), and regulatory developments.

Priyank M. Kharge, Minister for Electronics, Information Technology, Biotechnology, and Rural Development & Panchayat Raj, Government of Karnataka, will also be delivering the opening keynote on Day 2 of the conference. This is in line with the Karnataka state government announcing an INR 518 crore start-up policy 2025-30, which includes support to blockchain startups.

Other notable industry speakers include Sreeram Kannan (Founder & CEO, Eigen Labs), Sandeep Nailwal (Co-Founder, Polygon), Avery Ching (Co-Founder & CEO, Aptos Labs), Kushal Manupati (Regional Growth & Ops Lead of South Asia, Binance), Akshay BD (NCMO, Solana Foundation), Sébastien Borget (Co-Founder & COO, The Sandbox), Mark Rydon (Co-Founder & CEO, Aethir), John O'Loghlen (Managing Director, APAC – Coinbase), Yusuf Goolamabbas (Chief Knowledge Officer, Animoca Brands), Rik Krieger (COO, Trust Wallet), Michael (EVP Strategy & M&A, Ledger), Nikhil Joshi (COO, Emurgo), and Jody Mettler (COO, BitGo).

Kushal Manupati, Regional Growth and Ops Lead of South Asia at Binance, said, "India is home to one of the largest and most dynamic Web3 developer communities in the world, with builders whose innovations are already shaping global blockchain trends. Through the Binance Blockchain Yatra, we actively engage with these founders, witnessing firsthand the creativity, technical brilliance, and ambition fueling this ecosystem."

Avery Ching, CEO and Co-Founder at Aptos Labs, said, "India is a key market for Aptos — home to some of our most valued partners, talented builders, and pioneering initiatives."

Aptos Foundation and Avalanche will also jointly sponsor the IBW Demo Day, which offers early-stage Indian web3 startups a platform to present to global investors. Hashed Emergent will extend up to USD 250,000 in investment commitments distributed among promising teams.

Tak Lee, CEO and Managing Partner at Hashed Emergent, said, "This year, IBW Conference is deepening its focus on ecosystem growth by working closely with government bodies, industry associations, startup networks, and universities to expand India's web3 community. The goal is to turn India's growing web3 momentum into a sustained movement that drives innovation, talent, and global leadership."
