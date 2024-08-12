The company's upcoming greenfield project at Panagarh, West Bengal is progressing well and it is in the process of receiving all necessary approvals and the construction activity is about to begin

From the humble beginning in 1923 with a single manufacturing unit in Howrah, West Bengal, to have grown to encompass 29 manufacturing units which include subsidiaries to become the second largest paint company in India, fourth largest in Asia and fifteenth largest decorative coating manufacturer in the world, the journey of Berger Paints has been of growth and expansion. At the end of FY2024, the company's consolidated turnover stood at INR 11,199 crore and the standalone turnover crossed the 10,000-crore mark. The market capitalization as on 31st March, 2024 stood at INR 66,806 crore. "We are the fastest growing paint company amongst the top four listed paint companies in India and continue to gain market share. Our enduring success can be attributed to superior quality products and distinguished leadership with a diverse portfolio of world class offerings," said Kuldip Dhingra, chairman, Berger Paints India.



During the financial year 2023-24, the retail sales and distribution division of the company made strides with several initiatives, achievements, and innovations. The division expanded its network through strategic initiatives, enhancing the reach and efficiency of distribution channels across urban and rural markets. "Our dealer channel and painter community had seen the benefits of several organization-wide digitization projects like WhatsApp ordering, App based purchases by painting contractors etc. Many new projects were taken up like revamping the company website, launching Salesforce for dealers and painters, AI driven MyColor app, Oracle HRMS, supply chain O9 which helped us move forward significantly in sales, marketing and logistics," he added.

Waterproofing and construction chemical business has increased during 2023-24. Along with the subsidiary STP Limited, it is now a leading player in the construction chemicals and waterproofing category in India. The company's upcoming greenfield project at Panagarh, West Bengal is progressing well and it is in the process of receiving all necessary approvals and the construction activity is about to begin.

"We expect commissioning by the end 2025. We have been allotted a piece of land measuring about 80 acres by the Odisha Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation in the District of Khurdha, Odisha for setting up a manufacturing unit by the company for paints, intermediates and allied products. The company plans to put up a modern technology – based environmentally sustainable unit for manufacture of paints, coatings, construction chemicals, intermediates including emulsions, resins and related products in the land allotted," he said sharing insights into the expansion strategy. The chairman was addressing the company's 100th Annual General Meeting.