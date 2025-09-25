The round saw participation from Relativity Resilience Fund, which is part of Trust Group's Private Equity platform, along with investors Mukul Agrawal, Ashish Kacholia, Lashit Sanghvi and Alchemy Long Term Ventures Fund.

Beroe, a global provider of procurement decision intelligence, has raised INR 300 crore (USD 34 million) from a consortium of investors through a minority stake dilution.

The fresh capital will be deployed to enhance Beroe's procurement intelligence stack with a focus on accelerating product development and pursuing acquisitions. The company said the move will allow it to deliver deeper insights and actionable outcomes for global procurement managers, a group increasingly facing complex supply chain challenges.

Founded in 2006 by Vel Dhinagaravel, Dr Robert Handfield and Dr Mitch Javidi, Beroe is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The company provides procurement intelligence and analytics to help businesses make informed sourcing and purchasing decisions.

Its AI driven platform, Beroe LiVE.Ai, covers more than 2,500 sourcing categories and offers solutions such as market insights, supplier analysis, risk monitoring, negotiation support and custom research.

Recent acquisitions have further expanded its capabilities. In March 2025, Beroe acquired nnamu, an autonomous negotiation platform based on game theory. In September 2025, it announced the acquisition of Forestreet, a supplier and innovation scouting solutions provider. These additions are expected to strengthen its technology driven offerings for enterprises.

Beroe reports that it already serves more than 1,000 global customers, including over 300 Fortune 500 companies. It was also recognised by ProcureTech in 2024 as one of the leading analytics, data and intelligence solutions.

With this investment, Beroe aims to reinforce its position in the procurement intelligence space by combining expertise, advanced technology and data to help organisations mitigate risks, anticipate market movements and make quicker strategic decisions.