Beyond Next Ventures, a Japan-based venture capital firm focused on deeptech innovation, has announced an investment in FinalLayer, an artificial intelligence infrastructure company that is transforming how professionals and creators produce video content.

This investment represents the second commitment from Beyond Next Ventures India 1 Investment Partnership, the firm's maiden India-focused fund. The fund supports early-stage Indian entrepreneurs developing globally competitive deeptech ventures aligned with the firm's vision of promoting healthy lives, a sustainable planet, and advanced digital infrastructure.

The funding round also saw participation from Fjor Capital and several strategic angel investors, including technology leaders Tyler Willis, Julian Weisser, and Hiten Shah.

Founded by Vidya Narayanan and Lakshminath Dondeti, FinalLayer builds AI agents designed to help professionals enhance their personal branding and online presence across platforms such as LinkedIn.

The company's technology intelligently analyses and transforms video content, enabling personalised and impactful storytelling.

With headquarters in California and Hyderabad, FinalLayer operates across the US and India.

The company's platform claims to have gained rapid traction, drawing over 10,000 users within 10 weeks of its launch.

Beyond Next Ventures, with offices in Japan and India, has spent nearly a decade nurturing science-driven startups. Its India-focused fund, valued between USD 30 - 50 million, aims to support deeptech innovators addressing global challenges in health, climate, and digital infrastructure.
