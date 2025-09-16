The fresh funding will be used to boost FinAlyzer's automation, strengthen compliance intelligence, and scale its platform to better serve enterprises with complex reporting needs.

Bengaluru-based IT product company BeyondSquare Solutions has raised USD 4 million in a Series A funding round led by Avant Global Corporation.

The investment will be carried out in three phases, starting with the issuance of new and convertible shares, followed by additional subscriptions from current shareholders, and finally the conversion of warrants tied to performance milestones.

According to the company, the fresh capital will be used to strengthen its flagship product FinAlyzer by advancing automation, enhancing compliance intelligence, and scaling the platform to serve enterprises with complex reporting structures.

Founded by Karthik Ganeshan, Venkatachalam PK, and Rangan Varadan, BeyondSquare developed FinAlyzer to simplify financial consolidation and reporting. The solution automates close, consolidation, and compliance, while offering real-time insights and improved governance. FinAlyzer integrates with multiple ERP and accounting systems, reducing risks for finance teams.

Venkatachalam PK, Co-founder and CEO of BeyondSquare Solutions, said, "From the outset, our ambition at FinAlyzer has been bold — to transform the way enterprises approach financial reporting and consolidation by making it real-time, autonomous, and insight-driven. With Avant's investment, we are not just strengthening our platform; we are accelerating our journey toward shaping the future of finance. This partnership opens new possibilities — deeper innovation, global market expansion, and the ability to empower more finance teams to lead with agility, governance, and foresight."

BeyondSquare states that FinAlyzer already supports over 100 enterprises across 25 industries in 45 countries, including Fortune 500 India companies and Fortune 2000 global firms. The company plans to grow its presence in the Middle East, Europe, and South East Asia.