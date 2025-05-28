Bhaane Group Invests in Simply Nam's Beauty Vision The funding will be deployed to expand Simply Nam's product portfolio, scale operations, and double its monthly recurring revenue (MRR) over the next year, solidifying its position in the country's fast-growing beauty sector.

Beauty brand Simply Nam has secured a strategic investment led by the Bhaane Group, co-founded by Anand S Ahuja and Sonam Kapoor.

The funding will be deployed to expand Simply Nam's product portfolio, scale operations, and double its monthly recurring revenue (MRR) over the next year, solidifying its position in the country's fast-growing beauty sector.

Founded in 2020 by celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni and serial entrepreneur Hanna Strömgren Khan, Simply Nam was born from over two decades of Namrata's industry expertise and a deep understanding of Indian beauty needs.

Simply Nam's offerings include vegan, cruelty-free, skincare-forward makeup products specially formulated for Indian skin tones and climates. Bestsellers like the Ultimate Kajal, Satin Soft Lip Cremes, Magic Tinted Lip Oil, and the Dawn To Dusk Eyeshadow Palette are known for their innovation, performance, and aesthetic appeal. The brand has also made waves with the Sweet Kisses Lip Balm, which went viral among A-list influencers.

"This brand is more than just makeup—it's a reflection of my life's work," said Namrata Soni, Co-founder of Simply Nam. "Having worked with Sonam for 17 years, it's incredibly meaningful to now build this brand alongside her and Anand. Their trust and belief in our journey are deeply empowering."

The brand claims to have already achieved a strong foothold in the market, with an INR 2 crore MRR and an impressive 40% returning customer rate. Its presence spans leading platforms such as Nykaa, Amazon, Myntra, Tira Beauty, Zepto, and Blinkit.

Hanna Strömgren Khan, CEO and Co-founder, added, "With Bhaane Group, we've found a partner who shares our belief in Indian excellence. This strategic investment is not just capital—it's the fuel to take Simply Nam to the next level of product innovation, consumer education, and omnichannel reach."

Anand S Ahuja, CEO of Bhaane Group, commented, "Simply Nam is shaping the future of clean, inclusive beauty in India. We're proud to support a brand rooted in purpose and performance."

With a shared commitment to Made-in-India excellence, Simply Nam and Bhaane Group are poised to redefine beauty standards by delivering world-class, thoughtful products for the modern Indian consumer.
