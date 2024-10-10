The hygiene care brand plans to use private placement funds to expand plant facilities, boost market reach through general trade and exports, and strengthen its position in Indian and international hygiene care markets.

Millennium Babycares Ltd, a player in the hygiene care sector based in Madhya Pradesh, announced that it has raised INR 122 crore in a private placement round.

The investment was spearheaded by Bharat Value Fund (BVF), a Category II alternative investment fund launched by India Inflection Opportunity Trust earlier this year. With a targeted corpus of INR 2,000 crore, BVF focuses on pre-IPO investment opportunities in high-growth Indian enterprises.

Millennium Babycares, founded in 2015 by Ram Prakash Beria and Dipendra Bhimsaria, has been making waves in the hygiene care industry, specialising in baby care, fem-care, and adult care products. Its flagship brand, Bumtum, offers premium baby diaper products, while the company also produces adult incontinence products under the Elduro brand and fem-care products under the Freeme brand.

The company, equipped with state-of-the-art Japanese manufacturing lines, has a robust production capacity. It can manufacture up to 4 million baby diapers, 500,000 sanitary napkins, and 100,000 adult diapers daily.

The company caters to both Indian and international markets, with a focus on delivering ultra-premium hygiene products. In FY24, Millennium generated an impressive INR 585 crore in revenue, representing a 53% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from fiscal years 2020 to 2024.

The funds raised in this private placement will be utilised to further Millennium's growth ambitions. The company plans to expand its plant facilities and broaden its market reach through general trade (GT) and export channels. Additionally, the funding will help strengthen its position in the Indian and international markets, allowing the company to meet the increasing demand for high-quality hygiene care products.

Ramprakash Beria, the founder of Millennium Babycares, said, "With this private placement, we are confident that Millennium is well-positioned for a robust growth trajectory. We remain committed to our mission of delivering hygiene care products while expanding our market reach and enhancing value for our stakeholders."

Millennium's commitment to quality and innovation has earned it certifications such as ISO, BIS, SEDEX, and GMP. In addition to its manufacturing expertise, the company offers value-added services such as packaging design, marketing support, after-sales services, and doorstep delivery.

Madhu Lunawat, Chief Investment Officer (CIO) of Bharat Value Fund, stated, "We are pleased to invest in Millennium, recognizing their strong potential in the diaper industry. Bumtum, their flagship brand, is well-positioned for rapid market expansion, both in India and internationally. This investment will support Bumtum's plant expansion and aggressive growth through general trade and export markets."

She further added, "At Bharat Value Fund, we believe in backing companies that drive long-term value, and Bumtum's focus on quality and innovation aligns with our goals. We are humbled to support their growth journey and look forward to their continued success."