Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, chaired the meeting along with Union Minister of Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan, and the UAE's Minister of Foreign Trade, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA recently launched its new initiative, BHARATI, to boost India's agri-food exports.

BHARATI, abbreviated as 'Bharat's Hub for Agritech, Resilience, Advancement, and Incubation for Export Enablement', has been designed to support 100 agri-food startups, promote innovation, and boost exports to USD 50 billion by 2030.

Aligned with the government's vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Startup India, APEDA aims to accelerate exports, foster innovatio, and strengthen India's position in global agri-food trade.

The UAE's Minister of Foreign Trade attending the launch is also an indicator of the increasing significance of India's bilateral partnership efforts with its international trading partners.

The UAE has become a prime market for Indian agri-food exports, and the partnership is a move towards forging stronger bilateral trade relationships. The fact that international players are involved indicates trust in India's ability to become an international hub for agri-food products.

The program's emphasis is on developing 100 agri-food startups that will provide opportunities for entrepreneurs to innovate and grow their concepts and aid India's export growth. The program, alongside aiding startups in their growth, is also aimed at creating resilience and ensuring India's export produce meets the quality requirements of global buyers.