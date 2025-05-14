Bharti Airtel Posts INR 47,876 Crore in Q4 Revenue, Net Profit Soars 76.9% YoY The company reported consolidated EBITDA of INR 27,404 crore, with a healthy margin of 57.2 per cent, and a net income (before exceptional items) of INR 5,223 crore, up 76.9 per cent year-on-year

Bharti Airtel closed FY25 with a consolidated quarterly revenues of INR 47,876 crore, a 27.3 per cent jump year-on-year and 6.1 per cent growth sequentially. According to the company's regulatory filing, the surge was driven by resilient growth in its India operations, currency stabilization in Africa, and the full-quarter impact of consolidating Indus Towers.

The India business, which contributed INR 36,735 crore to the total revenue, grew 28.8 per cent over the same quarter last year and six per cent over the previous quarter. Gains came largely from higher realizations in the mobile segment, rapid growth in the Homes business, and the Indus Towers consolidation. Mobile services in India alone grew 20.6 per cent year-on-year.

The company's operational momentum was evident in the mobile segment, where Airtel added 6.6 million smartphone users during the quarter, taking total smartphone customers up by 24 million over the year. This helped raise the average revenue per user (ARPU) to INR 245, compared to INR 209 in the same period last year. Monthly mobile data consumption per user also rose to 25.1 GB, a 21.2 per cent increase year-on-year.

Airtel's Homes business, offering both FTTH and FWA services, continued its robust run with 812,000 net additions in Q4 alone, pushing annual net adds to over 2.4 million. "Our Homes business saw a step-up in customer net additions resulting in sequential revenue growth of 5.8 per cent," Gopal Vittal, vice-chairman and managing director, Bharti Airtel said. "Our IPTV services are now live in over 2,000 cities, enhancing large screen viewing experience for customers."

Despite a 2.7 per cent dip in Airtel Business revenues due to the strategic exit from low-margin wholesale segments, underlying growth remained steady. Digital TV revenues declined marginally by 0.6 per cent, while passive infrastructure services grew 7.4 per cent year-on-year.

The company reported consolidated EBITDA of INR 27,404 crore, with a healthy margin of 57.2 per cent, and a net income (before exceptional items) of INR 5,223 crore, up 76.9 per cent year-on-year. Bharti Airtel also continued its deleveraging push, prepaying INR 5,985 crore in high-cost spectrum dues during the quarter and over INR 42,000 crore in the last two years.
