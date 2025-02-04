Bhavish Aggarwal Announces USD 2,000 Crore Investment for AI Lab In a major infrastructure push, Aggarwal also announced the deployment of India's first GB200 AI supercomputer in partnership with NVIDIA, expected to go live by March

Bhavish Aggarwal, founder of Ola, has announced an investment of USD 2,000 crore in his artificial intelligence (AI) venture Krutrim, with a commitment of USD 10,000 crore by next year, as India's AI race gathers momentum. The announcement also marked the launch of Krutrim AI Lab, a cutting-edge research initiative focused on developing AI models tailored for India's linguistic and cultural landscape.

Aggarwal unveiled the next major version of Krutrim's large language model (LLM), Krutrim-2, alongside a suite of AI models, including Chitrarth-1, a multilingual Vision Language Model (VLM), Dhwani-1, a speech LLM, and Krutrim Translate for text-to-text translation. The company also introduced BharatBench, an AI evaluation platform.

Krutrim-2, which succeeds Krutrim-1 launched last year, is specifically designed for Indic languages and features a 12-billion-parameter architecture, an upgrade from Krutrim-1's 7 billion parameters. It supports long-form generation, multi-turn conversations, and document translation.

"While we've been working on AI for a year, today we're releasing our work to the open-source community and also publishing a bunch of technical reports. Our focus is on developing AI for India – to make AI better on Indian languages, data scarcity, cultural context, etc.," Aggarwal shared on X.

In a major infrastructure push, Aggarwal also announced the deployment of India's first GB200 AI supercomputer in partnership with NVIDIA, expected to go live by March. "Also announcing India's first GB200 deployment in partnership with NVIDIA! Will be live by March and we will make it the largest supercomputer in India by end of year," he added on X.
