Bhindi.io Secures USD 4 Mn Funding Led by Cyber Fund The fresh capital will be directed towards product development, global market expansion, and scaling operations.

Agentic AI platform Bhindi.io has raised USD 4 million in a pre-seed funding round led by Cyber Fund, an investor also known for backing Sowmay Jain's DeFi protocol Fluid.io.

According to the official statement, the fresh capital will be directed towards product development, global market expansion, and scaling operations.

Founded earlier this year by entrepreneur Sowmay Jain, Bhindi is positioned as an AI-driven platform designed to replace multiple applications with a single unified interface. It provides access to more than 300 AI agents, enabling users to streamline workflows and focus on strategic tasks while the platform automates operational activities.

Bhindi offers features such as real-time tracking of CoinDCX portfolio changes, profit and loss logging, and AI-powered Gmail alerts that provide market context for significant cryptocurrency movements. It can also review new GitHub pull requests, detect bugs or suggest improvements through Code Interpreter, and post detailed feedback before manual review.

According to the company, Bhindi's background agents operate continuously, simulating human behavior to reduce micromanagement and workplace fatigue. This, it says, leads to higher productivity and lower friction for users.

The platform has reportedly drawn thousands of users who have exchanged over 333,000 messages across more than 21,000 conversations and executed over 52,000 agent actions.
