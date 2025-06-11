To support the rapid delivery push, BigBasket will leverage its network of dark stores—small, strategically located warehouses in dense urban areas that allow delivery personnel to fulfill orders swiftly

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

India's Tata-backed online grocery firm BigBasket is preparing to roll out a 10-minute food delivery service across the country by the end of fiscal year 2026, stepping directly into the fiercely competitive quick-commerce space valued at $7.1 billion.

The company, which pioneered online grocery delivery in India in 2011, will compete with established fast-delivery players such as Swiggy's Snacc, Blinkit's Bistro, and Zepto Cafe—all of which already serve coffee and ready-to-eat snacks within 15 minutes. BigBasket's initiative is part of its broader strategy to expand into new verticals and lock in a share of the market's explosive growth.

Co-founder Vipul Parekh told Reuters that the company is eyeing not just users of services like Swiggy and Zomato, but also a broader base of new customers. "We are targeting customers of the existing food delivery firms... while also unlocking a new pool of customers," he said.

To support the rapid delivery push, BigBasket will leverage its network of dark stores—small, strategically located warehouses in dense urban areas that allow delivery personnel to fulfill orders swiftly. The company aims to increase its dark store count from about 700 to as many as 1,200 by the end of 2025.

The rollout follows a pilot launched last month in Bengaluru. Based on early results, BigBasket plans to expand the service to 40 dark stores by the end of July. Currently, about 5% to 10% of users with access to the service are combining quick-delivery food items with their regular grocery orders. "This is expected to grow further," Parekh noted.

Unlike competitors who often partner with a range of restaurants, BigBasket will keep the offering in-house, listing menu items from Starbucks and Qmin—brands under the Tata umbrella. The company has clarified that no external food partners will be brought on board.

As the sector heats up, speculation around BigBasket's funding plans has circulated. However, Parekh denied reports of external fundraising efforts and emphasized the company's financial backing from its parent. "One of the advantages we have is, being a part of Tata Group, you have enough internal capital available," he said, reaffirming the company's intent to go public within 18 to 24 months.