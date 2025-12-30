Here, we take a look at the highest funds raised by firms for strategic investments in the Indian region.

ChrysCapital

ChrysCapital's new fund, often referred to as 'Fund X', is widely reported to be the largest-ever fund raised by an India-focused private capital vehicle, encompassing both private equity (PE) and venture capital (VC) strategies, marking a significant fundraising milestone for the Indian market. The fund includes commitments from international and domestic LPs alike.

The firm raised USD 2.2 billion, which, although traditionally more oriented toward private equity and growth capital, ranks at the top when it comes to venture and growth-oriented capital commitments in India in 2025.

A91 Partners

A91 Partner's USD 665 million fund, closed earlier this year in April 2025, will focus on growth-stage investments across consumer, healthcare, fintech, and tech sectors.

This was reported as the largest individual VC/venture-style fundraise month in early 2025, according to EY-IVCA monthly trends.

Accel India Fund

Accel Partners launched two separate USD 650 million funds, one for India and Southeast Asia earlier this year, and one for Europe and Israel back in 2024.

The India fund is widely referenced as one of the top VC funds closed in 2025, with investment plans ranging from AI, Consumer, Fintech, and Manufacturing.

"The startup ecosystem in India has reached a critical inflection point. India's GDP is expected to be approximately USD 8 trillion over the next decade, fueled by rising incomes, digital adoption, and sustained investments in public infrastructure. This growth opens new doors for entrepreneurs to build solutions with global relevance while addressing local challenges—and we can't wait to meet them," said the partners in a statement.

Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's Alternates Fund raised USD 800 million, called the India Business Excellence Fund V, making it one of the largest VC/alternates raises during 2025.

The fund is positioned toward mid-market growth investments across multiple sectors.

"Typically, winners are the ones that showcase longevity of growth. For that, getting the Q (quality of business & management) right of QGLP becomes critical. For the past two decades, we have been fortunate to partner with an incredible set of promoters and companies that are defining the future in their respective industries with passion and grace. The fund has been a first institutional investor in many companies, such as AU, Dixon, Uno Minda, amongst others, who have over the years scaled to between ~USD 5-10 billion+ companies from less than USD 100 million at the time of investment," said Vishal Tulsyan, the Founder & Chairman at Motilal Oswal Alternates.

Quadria Capital

Quadria Capital's Fund III, worth ~USD 1.07 billion, makes it one of the largest fundraises, especially in healthcare and healthcare-adjacent growth investments.

According to the firm, the oversubscribed fundraise consists of over USD 954 million in primary commitments and USD 114 million in committed co-investment capital. An additional USD 300 million co-investment capacity is anticipated over the course of the investment phase, bringing total committed capital to approximately USD 1.3 billion upon full deployment.

The firm's latest fundraise is around 60 per cent larger than the firm's previous USD 600m fund raised in 2020.

"Fund III's close, amid one of the most demanding fundraising climates in recent memory, is a powerful validation of our strategy and our mission," said Abrar Mir, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, Quadria Capital. "It reflects deep global investor conviction in the transformational opportunity in Asian Healthcare, where social impact and financial performance go hand in hand".