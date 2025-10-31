BII Invests USD 75 Mn in Blueleaf Energy to Boost India's Clean Energy Capacity The funding will enable Blueleaf Energy to expand its renewable energy portfolio in India.

British International Investment (BII), the UK's development finance institution and impact investor, has announced USD 75 million investment in Blueleaf Energy, a pan-Asian renewable energy platform owned by a fund managed by Macquarie Asset Management.

The funding will enable Blueleaf Energy to expand its renewable energy portfolio in India and strengthen its contribution to the country's transition toward clean power.

The investment is expected to support projects that collectively add nearly 2 gigawatts of installed renewable capacity, including solar, wind, and energy storage assets. These projects are projected to generate more than 3.5 gigawatt-hours of clean energy annually.

Founded in 1998 and rebranded from Conergy in 2019, Blueleaf Energy is headquartered in Singapore and operates across Asia, including India, Taiwan, Japan, and Southeast Asia.

The company develops, finances, builds, owns, and operates large-scale renewable energy projects and provides services such as feasibility studies, design, construction, and maintenance. Its focus is on accelerating the shift to net zero through a competitive green energy mix.

This investment aligns with BII's broader commitment to support sustainable energy growth in emerging markets. BII has pledged to invest up to USD 1 billion in climate finance in India, with at least 30 percent of its new commitments between 2022 and 2026 dedicated to climate-focused initiatives.

The partnership also supports India's national target of achieving 500 gigawatts of non-fossil fuel-based power capacity by 2030, marking another step toward a cleaner energy future.
