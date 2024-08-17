Get All Access for $5/mo

Bill Gates Labels India A "Global Leader In Breakthrough Innovations" On India's 78th Independence Day, Bill Gates, the chairman of the Gates Foundation, inaugurated the first India Day celebrations in the Greater Seattle area in his capacity as the Consulate General of India's Guest of Honor.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bill Gates

Bill Gates, the creator of Microsoft and a successful American businessman, joined Indian Americans to commemorate the first-ever India Independence Day celebrations at the recently opened Indian Consulate in Seattle. Gates claimed that India is a global leader with innovative breakthroughs. On India's 78th Independence Day, Bill Gates, the chairman of the Gates Foundation, inaugurated the first India Day celebrations in the Greater Seattle area in his capacity as the Consulate General of India's Guest of Honor.

He alluded to India as a "global leader with breakthrough innovations in areas like technology, agriculture, and healthcare" while speaking to the more than 2,000 members of the Indian-American community. "From manufacturing safe, affordable vaccines to the amazing leadership demonstrated by the Indian diaspora to India's Digital Public Infrastructure - India's ingenuity is helping not just Indians, but the whole world," continued Gates. India's expertise is being used by nations in the Global South to develop their DPI systems.

Representatives Suzan DelBene, Kim Schrier, Adam Smith, Lt. General Xavier Brunson, Commander of the America's First Corps in Pacific North West, Rear Admiral Mark Sucato, Commander of the Navy Region of North West, Washington Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, Chief Justice of the Washington Supreme Court, and Washington Secretary of State Steve Gonzalez were among the other attendees of the India Day celebrations.

Through floats and cultural performances honoring the theme of Unity in Diversity, the festival presented all states and regions of India for the first time in the Greater Seattle area. Prominent members of the Indian-American community assembled each float, which highlighted significant facets of India's rich cultural legacy.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Marketing

I Asked ChatGPT for a Marketing Plan and Was Shocked at the Result

Generative AI can give us mountains of information on any topic under the sun in seconds — but is it any good at marketing? I had to find out.

By Joy Gendusa
Growing a Business

As a Performance-Oriented Psychologist, I Can Tell You The Best Mindset to Achieve Peak Entrepreneurial Success

In a world where everyone is looking for the secret to success, the truth is there's no easy answer. A key is embracing a flexible mentality.

By David Sacks
Starting a Business

She Batched a Beloved Product at Home, Inspired By a Black-Owned Business From the 1960s. Then It Became a Multimillion-Dollar Brand: 'We'd Never Intended This.'

Arsha Jones, founder and CEO of Capital City Mambo Sauce, wanted to satisfy a very specific craving — and it led to a seven-figure business.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

Why Commitment — Not Just Planning — Is the True Driver of Business Success

Planning provides direction, but true business success is driven by steadfast commitment.

By Chris Kille
Productivity

20 Ways to Boost Your Energy at Work

This infographic will teach you simple tricks to help keep you going all day long.

By Rose Leadem