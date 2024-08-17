On India's 78th Independence Day, Bill Gates, the chairman of the Gates Foundation, inaugurated the first India Day celebrations in the Greater Seattle area in his capacity as the Consulate General of India's Guest of Honor.

Bill Gates, the creator of Microsoft and a successful American businessman, joined Indian Americans to commemorate the first-ever India Independence Day celebrations at the recently opened Indian Consulate in Seattle. Gates claimed that India is a global leader with innovative breakthroughs. On India's 78th Independence Day, Bill Gates, the chairman of the Gates Foundation, inaugurated the first India Day celebrations in the Greater Seattle area in his capacity as the Consulate General of India's Guest of Honor.

He alluded to India as a "global leader with breakthrough innovations in areas like technology, agriculture, and healthcare" while speaking to the more than 2,000 members of the Indian-American community. "From manufacturing safe, affordable vaccines to the amazing leadership demonstrated by the Indian diaspora to India's Digital Public Infrastructure - India's ingenuity is helping not just Indians, but the whole world," continued Gates. India's expertise is being used by nations in the Global South to develop their DPI systems.

Representatives Suzan DelBene, Kim Schrier, Adam Smith, Lt. General Xavier Brunson, Commander of the America's First Corps in Pacific North West, Rear Admiral Mark Sucato, Commander of the Navy Region of North West, Washington Lieutenant Governor Denny Heck, Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, Chief Justice of the Washington Supreme Court, and Washington Secretary of State Steve Gonzalez were among the other attendees of the India Day celebrations.

Through floats and cultural performances honoring the theme of Unity in Diversity, the festival presented all states and regions of India for the first time in the Greater Seattle area. Prominent members of the Indian-American community assembled each float, which highlighted significant facets of India's rich cultural legacy.