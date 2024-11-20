The Indian startups listed below have successfully raised capital to drive their growth and expansion plans, marking significant milestones in their respective industries.

Billion Hearts Secures USD 4 Mn to Revolutionise Consumer Tech

Mayank Bidawatka, co-founder of the vernacular microblogging platform Koo, has raised USD 4 million for his new consumer tech startup, Billion Hearts, in a funding round led by Blume Ventures.

The round saw participation from General Catalyst and Athera Venture Partners, marking a strong endorsement of Bidawatka's vision.

Previously, Billion Hearts secured around USD 250K in a pre-seed round from founders of redBus, Ola, InMobi, and Myntra. The latest funds will fuel technology development, team expansion, and the creation of a product targeted at a global audience.

Founded in August 2024, Billion Hearts is focused on crafting tech-driven digital products.

"I'm excited to announce that Billion Hearts is being backed by a set of folks I truly admire. I look forward to bringing happy products to users around the world with a commitment to build world-class products from India," said Mayank Bidawatka, Founder of Billion Hearts.

"While our product is still in stealth, I'd like to say that almost everyone with a smartphone will want this product, with no exception. Thousands of enthusiasts have already subscribed for our beta. We'll soon announce something special for all those who sign up for early access," he added.

The startup is currently accepting sign-ups. The first product is slated to launch its beta in early next year for a select few users. The app will be available on both Android and iPhone devices.

Karthik Reddy, Partner at Blume Ventures, added, "Mayank's track record in building scalable ventures is exceptional. Billion Hearts' focus on deep tech and a broad use case aligns with our vision for impactful investments."

With plans to expand its team to 15 members by early 2025, Billion Hearts is poised to introduce a transformative product that leverages deep tech for a global audience.

Doodhvale Farms Secures USD 3 Mn Funding to Boost Offline Expansion

Doodhvale Farms, a dairy and daily essentials startup, has raised USD 3 million in a Series A funding round led by Atomic Capital, with participation from Singularity Early Growth Opportunities Fund, Bharat Founders Fund, Indigram Lab Foundation, and angel investors.

The funds will drive the company's offline expansion and broaden its delivery network across more pincodes.

Founded in 2019 by Sudhir Jain, Aman Jain, Ishu Jain, and Sanjay Jain, Doodhvale Farms operates a vertically integrated supply chain, offering fresh, adulteration-free milk, dairy products, and over 100 SKUs through its app and exclusive outlets.

The startup ensures complete control over the production process, from cattle feed to storage and transportation conditions, delivering traceable and antibiotic-free products directly to consumers.

"Our vertically integrated model allows us to maintain high-quality standards while offering products that resonate with the local palate," said Sudhir Jain, Co-founder.

The NCR-based company has been EBITDA positive for the past three years and aims to enhance its offline footprint while expanding its app-based subscription model. With a focus on regional markets, Doodhvale Farms is introducing desi treats such as Mathura Khoya Peda, Alwar Milk Cake, and Punjabi Doda Barfi to cater to local tastes.

Indic Wisdom Secures USD 2 Mn Funding to Expand Operations

Mumbai-based wood-pressed oils manufacturer Indic Wisdom has raised USD 2 million in a pre-Series A round led by Rockstud Capital, with participation from other investors.

The funds will support the brand's expansion in manufacturing, boost its visibility, and enable entry into the Q-commerce segment.

Founded in 2016 by husband-wife duo Kaustubh and Prajakta Khare, Indic Wisdom specialises in cooking, multipurpose, and specialty oils crafted using traditional lakdi ghani methods.

These oils retain their natural nutrients, including essential vitamins, antioxidants, and fatty acids, offering a healthier alternative to refined oils.

"We aim to bring India's timeless tradition of pure and sustainable prasad-like food to the world," said Prajakta Khare, Co-founder.

Known for its focus on quality and purity, the brand caters to health-conscious consumers and plans to further innovate through research and development.