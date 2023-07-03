Binance-backed AlterVerse Partners with Jump.trade for Digital Lands According to the official release, the partnership is expected to strike a chord with the communities of AlterVerse and Jump.trade, establishing the inevitability of gaming in the Web 3.0 arena.

Jump.trade, the NFT marketplace and a brand of GuardianLink, today announced a strategic partnership with AlterVerse, a Web3 game creator, where the latter has purchased a portion of the "Digital Lands" in the former's upcoming RADDX Racing Metaverse.

"We are glad to ally with a game creator like AlterVerse that is creating ripples in the Web3 gaming space! At a time when utility is expected to be the driving factor behind the adoption of NFTs, we are proud to say that this is indelibly embedded in our DNA… To join forces with a similarly oriented gaming platform is truly gratifying and we look forward to breaking new ground!" shared Kameshwaran Elangovan, COO, Jump.trade.

AlterVerse is also set to launch its Metaverse game, Sky City.

"It's our goal at AlterVerse to create the highest-utility NFTs in existence by building a platform that enables creators to launch custom games and integrate our interoperable assets into them. We're excited to join forces with Jump.trade to bring our NFTs to its powerful platform and provide our players with a seamless and user-friendly trading experience. We firmly believe that this collaboration will mark the beginning of a new era in Web3 gaming - one that prioritizes community-centric experiences," said Scot Kinney, CEO, AlterVerse.

According to the official release, the partnership is expected to strike a chord with the communities of AlterVerse and Jump.trade, establishing the inevitability of gaming in the Web 3.0 arena.

