Flash Sale! Save 25% on All Access

Binance Records a Net Inflow of $1.2B in Past 24 Hours According to the CEO, yesterday was one of the highest trading volume days in 2024 for Binance

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Binance blog

The largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, Binance, recorded a net inflow of USD 1.2 billion in the last 24 hours.

According to the data from DeFiLlama, Binance saw a 24-hour inflow of USD 9.95 million, taking the total assets to USD 99.533 billion.

"This marks one of the highest net inflow days of 2024. Despite facing significant market downturns over the past several hours, this potentially indicates investors' confidence and interest in buying in at a lower cost when they deem it's the right timing. The current market trends also validate this observation, as we are witnessing a rebound in the prices of major tokens," said Richard Teng, CEO, Binance.

Source- DeFiLlama

According to Teng, yesterday also was one of the highest trading volume days in 2024 for Binance.

Meanwhile, Bitfinex and Bybit saw a net inflow of USD 151.87 million and 145.15 million, respectively.

In the Indian market, the crypto player was issued a show cause notice demanding Goods and Services Tax (GST) payment of INR 722 crore.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

FINQY, Karma Primary Healthcare, and Cellivate Technologies Raise Funding

The Indian startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Career

Upwork to Charge Freelancers to Bid on Jobs, Further Squeezing Those Who Rely on the 'Gig Economy'

Freelancers will soon have to pay as much as $0.90 for each job they apply for on Upwork, which could impact users who are new to the platform or struggling to make ends meet.

By Hayden Field
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

How to Cultivate an Entrepreneurial Mindset — 5 Key Approaches for Success

Elevating your mindset elevates your business.

By Danielle Sabrina
Growing a Business

5 Things Your Business Needs to Thrive Amid Economic and Political Uncertainty

There are steps you, as a small business owner, can take to ensure financial stability and position yourself for growth

By Marius Silvasan
Starting a Business

I Made These 3 Big Mistakes When Starting a Business — Here's What I Learned From Them

Starting a business is a wild ride, and mistakes are — unfortunately — an inevitable part of the journey. Here are some of the biggest mistakes I've made along the way and, more importantly, the valuable lessons I've learned from them.

By Nicki Krawczyk