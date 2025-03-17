The fresh funds will bolster security, AI-driven blockchain, and DeFi expansion while scaling Web3, institutional services, and global regulatory collaborations for a transparent, sustainable crypto ecosystem.

Binance, a cryptocurrency exchange platform, has secured a monumental USD 2 billion investment from MGX, an Abu Dhabi-based AI and advanced technology investor.

This transaction, the first institutional investment in Binance's history, marks a crucial step in driving mainstream adoption of digital assets and reinforcing blockchain's role in global finance.

The funding will be strategically deployed to enhance Binance's security and compliance infrastructure, expand its AI-driven blockchain initiatives, and support the development of decentralized finance (DeFi) solutions. Additionally, Binance plans to scale its Web3 offerings, institutional services, and regulatory collaborations worldwide to foster a more transparent and sustainable crypto ecosystem.

Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, said, "This investment by MGX is a significant milestone for the crypto industry and for Binance. Together, we are shaping the future of digital finance. Our goal is to build a more inclusive and sustainable ecosystem, with a strong focus on compliance, security, and user protection. Binance remains committed to working with regulators worldwide to establish transparent, responsible, and forward-thinking policies for the crypto industry."

Founded in 2017, Binance has grown into a global blockchain powerhouse. The company operates the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume and user base, serving over 260 million customers across 100+ countries. Binance provides a comprehensive suite of digital asset services, including trading, finance, education, research, institutional services, and Web3 integrations.

With a substantial presence in the UAE, Binance claims to employ around 1,000 of its 5,000-strong global workforce in the region, benefiting from the country's progressive regulatory framework for digital assets. The platform has consistently led the crypto industry, surpassing USD 100 trillion in cumulative trading volume and maintaining a significant lead over its competitors.

Ahmed Yahia, Managing Director and CEO of MGX, emphasised the partnership's strategic vision: "MGX's investment in Binance reflects our commitment to advancing blockchain's transformative potential for digital finance. As institutional adoption accelerates, the need for secure, compliant, and scalable blockchain infrastructure has never been greater. Binance has long been a driving force in cryptocurrency innovation, from exchange technology and tokenization to staking and payments. Together, we are committed to building a more inclusive and robust digital finance ecosystem."

With this historic investment, Binance cements its position at the forefront of the crypto revolution, while MGX strengthens its role in shaping the AI-powered blockchain landscape.