You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bioprime Agrisolutions, a pioneering startup in agricultural biotechnology announced the launch of the Bionexus library, a first-of-its-kind and the largest collection of plant-associated microbes in India. This initiative aims to unlock the hidden potential of microbial communities residing within plants, revolutionizing the way we approach crop resilience, productivity, and plant protection.

The Bionexus library currently houses a collection of over 15,000 microbial isolates, sourced from over 300 locations spanning the length and breadth of India. These resources include samples from regions as diverse as Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Pangong Tso in Leh, Sonmarg, Kashmir, to caves in Kerala. The collection houses microbes from sea level to 16,500 Ft, from pH 5 to 11, from rainfall of 210 mm to 11430 mm, from -8C to 70C. This covers vast habitats like grass lands, rain forests, lakes, caves, deserts, glaciers, river basins, hot water and sulfur springs, mines etc to name a few. This extensive microbial diversity database will provide researchers and scientists with unprecedented insights into India's unique microbial ecology, particularly crucial in the face of climate change and the urgent need for sustainable agriculture. These efforts have already yielded results with more than 2000 novel microbes with significantly higher activities.

Dr. Renuka Diwan, Co-Founder and CEO of Bioprime Agrisolutions, commented, "The launch of the Bionexus library marks a significant milestone in our journey toward sustainable agriculture. By focusing on the intricate relationship between plants and their associated microbial communities, we are unraveling nature's secrets to unlock the full potential of our crops. This library will fuel innovation, enabling us to develop novel products and solutions that enhance crop resilience, productivity, and protection."