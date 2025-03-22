One of the biggest hurdles in the sugar and ethanol industries is strict government regulations on wastewater management, which require companies to invest heavily in infrastructure. Valient Biotech tackled this challenge head-on by developing biochemical solutions that help businesses reduce wastewater, improve product yield, and control losses due to microbial contamination

For Rituja Suraj Chavan, Managing Director of Valient Biotech Pvt Ltd, starting a company was never just about business—it was about making a difference. The company was founded with a dual mission: to develop innovative biotech solutions and create employment opportunities, especially for women. "So, we decided to start a manufacturing facility in a small village with the objective of generating women employment," she shares.

Like any startup, Valient Biotech faced its fair share of challenges. "When we started, we were on a small scale, and it was difficult for us to convince customers and gain their trust. For that, we had to prove our product's quality and technical expertise against established competitors," Chavan recalls. However, by focusing on cost-effective, innovative solutions to industry challenges, the company quickly made a name for itself. By developing cost-effective and practical solutions for challenges that no one else was addressing, the company quickly gained recognition. Today, it is a leader in wastewater recycling solutions, with national and international awards validating its work.

One of the biggest hurdles in the sugar and ethanol industries is strict government regulations on wastewater management, which require companies to invest heavily in infrastructure. Valient Biotech tackled this challenge head-on by developing biochemical solutions that help businesses reduce wastewater, improve product yield, and control losses due to microbial contamination. "A large amount of CAPEX and OPEX goes into water and wastewater management due to stringent government regulations. We have developed innovative biochemical solutions that address these problems," Chavan explains.

Starting with just three employees in a small space, Valient Biotech has grown rapidly, expanding its manufacturing capacity every year. Despite this success, one major challenge remains—India's dependence on China and Western countries for critical raw materials. "Our vision is to develop solutions that will reduce this dependency," Chavan emphasises.

With 100 plus multinational and listed companies as clients and 100 per cent revenue growth year after year, Valient Biotech is now looking at international expansion and biotech solutions for agriculture. "This is just the beginning," Chavan concludes with confidence, as Valient Biotech continues its mission to innovate and create a lasting impact.

Factsheet

Year of inception: 2021

Team size (Men and Women): 51 Employee ( 26 Women +24 Men)

Customer repeat ratio : 95 % +

Total funding: Self Funded Capital, Not raised any External Capital , Debt Free